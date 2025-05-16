Falcons’ Staff Reveals How The Team Plans To Use Versatile Rookie

Rookie mini-camp has come and gone for the Atlanta Falcons and fans are starting to get an answer to the lingering question of how their versatile first round selection will be utilized in head coach Raheem Morris’ defense.

The scouting report on Jalon Walker, the rookie linebacker out of Georgia, was that he would enter the league with the capability of effectively playing two positions on the defense.

“The kid’s makeup, obviously, is unique (with) all the things he can do, all the places he can rush from,” Morris said in a post draft presser. “Obviously, he’s an off-the-ball backer, he’s an on-the-ball backer. … I mean, there’s not a whole lot that he can’t do.”

The team’s first year defensive coordinator and ex-Jets interim head coach, Jeff Ulbrich, feels it would be beneficial for the rookie to hone his craft in the pass rushing room.

“On first and second down, I want, especially Jalon, to really have an opportunity to just master playing on the edge because I think that there’s something there that’s really special,” Ulbrich said during the draft. “Give him an opportunity just to have one home initially and become as good as he can at that. Then, from a third-down perspective, we can get creative with him, and that’ll be part of his superpower.”

Falcons’ Staff Committed To Keeping To The Plan

Atlanta’s pass rush last season was not up to par. Simply put, the Falcons’ ability to get after the quarterback was nearly nonexistent. Per PFF, the defensive unit ‘ranked 31st in pass-rush win rate (34.2%) and 29th in total quarterback pressures (230).’

The focus of the 2025 offseason was addressing this problem. The team did so through the draft, using each of its first four picks on pass defenders, and through free agency, signing respected veteran Leonard Floyd in March. This new found depth is one reason the coaching staff says they will remain steadfast in their attempt to not overwhelm the 15th overall pick.

“”You really have to be careful with a guy like him,” inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said. “Because he is so versatile and he’s done so many things that it’s cool to see. But at the same time, the more he moves around, it changes what other people are doing as well. We obviously love the versatility in his game, and he’s going to move around at some point I am sure, but it is also important for us to give him a home base to start out with.”

Walker Embracing His New Role

Jalon Walker started at Georgia as a true freshman, and left the powerhouse program after just three years. This means the first round pick is still just 21 years of age. That’s a lot of time to build a professional level repertoire.

When asked about his willingness to accept a more nuanced role, Falcons’ team reporter Terrin Waack says the rookie is open to it.

“I love that,” Walker told Waack. “Good with me. I’m excited to embrace that role of just being on the edge for this upcoming season. Of course, there could be more room to improve and expand roles.”