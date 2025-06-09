ESPN Trade Package Reunites $180 Million Falcons’ Quarterback With New Front Runner

The Aaron Rodgers news was deflating for Atlanta Falcons fans as it represented another team being removed from the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes. However, in a new ESPN article, their experts put together a handful of alternative trade packages for the 37-year-old veteran.

ESPN’s Falcons reporter Marc Raimondi recapped the entire tumultuous relationship between the team and Cousins in his 17 months in Atlanta.

“The relationship between the Falcons and Cousins has been fraught with drama, going back to the four-year deal he signed last offseason,” Raimondi wrote. “He accidentally snitched on the Falcons for tampering in his introductory news conference before expressing displeasure over the Michael Penix Jr. selection after the 2024 draft. Cousins was then benched for Penix in Week 16, having thrown 18 touchdown passes and 16 interceptions. And during Super Bowl week, Cousins admitted he was dealing with an injury late in the season that the Atlanta brass didn’t know about.”

Now, with a trade imminent, the experts have presented a new front runner. The Minnesota Vikings have emerged as the favorites according to both Dan Graziano and Seth Walder.

Graziano’s Trade Package

The first of the two offers came from Dan Graziano and it saw the Falcons giving up Cousins in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick, a 2027 seventh-round pick and cash considerations.

“It makes sense for all three sides, really, counting Cousins himself,” Graziano wrote. “He wants a chance to start and could use his no-trade clause to nix a deal to any place he doesn’t want to go. But if he has to be a backup, we know he liked living in Minnesota and playing for the Vikings. Plus, J.J. McCarthy is still an unknown after his major knee injury, so maybe this could turn into more than just a QB2 destination.”

When Cousins’ left Minnesota a year and a half ago, he did so with the third most passing yards in franchise history. It was an emotional exit, with both sides speaking extremely fondly of the other every step of the way. This makes a reunification seem not too far fetched.

Walder’s Trade Package

Seth Walder’s trade package, conversely, sent Cousins to the same team but in a very different deal. In Walder’s scenario, Cousins is traded for Sam Howell in a one for one deal (with cash considerations).

“The key to the compensation for a Cousins deal is how much of his guaranteed money the acquiring team will take on,” Walder wrote. “I’ll raise Dan’s offer and say the Vikings pay $12 million of it. This would allow Atlanta to save a little face and get out of the situation with a different backup quarterback.”

Walder’s deal represents a no harm no foul kind of approach. While Howell might be technically a down grade, accomplishing the mission of moving on from the Cousins Era is worth it. With Cousins on record saying he wants to be a starting quarterback, reuniting with the team that moved on from him seems like a high moral hill he would have to climb.

“For Minnesota, the upgrade at backup QB is more important because of the McCarthy situation,” Walder concluded. “Cousins will have to accept a lesser role with his old team, but at least he’d be reunited with coach Kevin O’Connell.”