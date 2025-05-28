Atlanta Falcons X-Factor on Defense Will Be Back for Training Camp

The Atlanta Falcons receive some more good news on the defense as 2024 third-round pick Bralen Trice will be cleared for training camp. Unfortunately for Trice he suffered a torn ACL injury last season during the preseason. Atlanta has spent the majority of the offseason repairing their defense as they suffered in rushing the passer, stopping the run, and playing effective defense in the secondary.

Trice could also be a missing piece that can be a welcome addition to the defense. In an article by Terrin Waack head coach Raheem Morris discusses some of the things that Trice has been doing to work his way back.

“He is at the point where he’s out there with our PT,” Morris said. “I don’t want to misstep with my words. He is with him most of the time. He’s doing a couple of things on the side. He’s doing a lot of the running things. But not in the ‘full’ category yet if we were doing some of those things. So, he’s working his way back.”

Trice ACL injury

An ACL tear is one of the most feared injuries in football. It can derail seasons, shake careers, and test even the toughest athletes both mentally and physically. But when a player fights through the long road of rehab and returns to the field, it’s more than just a medical milestone it is a statement. The road back from an ACL injury is long and grueling. It begins with surgery, then weeks of immobility. After that comes the real work of daily physical therapy, rebuilding strength, retraining the mind, and regaining trust in the knee.

The Falcons were ecstatic to draft Trice last season as they view him as a key piece to the defense.

Another versatile player, tough, instinctive, he can play the run, he can rush the passer,” Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said of Trice after they selected him. “Powerful, heavy-handed on the edge, and again, excellent motor, non-stop motor. Love the way he plays the game and the way he approaches the game.”

Trice is the X- Factor for the defense

During his college career, Trice was the defensive MVP for Washington in 2022 and 2023 as he accumulated 18 sacks during his collegiate career. Trice plays with constant energy. Whether it’s the first snap or the 60th, he’s sprinting to the quarterback as coaches rave about his conditioning and effort.

There are several things that make Trice a good pass rusher as his spin move, bull rush, rip and dip, and inside counters which allow him to put pressure on the quarterback. He’s not just fast he is also technical. That combination keeps offensive lines guessing and quarterbacks scrambling.

Trice along with Jalon Walker and James Pierce will give Atlanta three pass rushers that can get to the quarterback and change the impact of a game. The defense will be much improved in Atlanta and Bralen Trice will be a part of the transition from bad to good.