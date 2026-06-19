Falcons Quarterback Shines at Minicamp in One of His ‘Best Practices’

The Atlanta Falcons quarterback competition continues to heat up as one of their quarterbacks reportedly had one of their best practices yet.

According to an ESPN article, Tua Tagovailoa has shined at minicamp thus far.

“Tua Tagovailoa had arguably one of his best practices of the spring Wednesday — the Falcons’ final day of minicamp,” Marc Raimondi wrote in the ESPN article.

“In an 11-on-11 team session in the red zone, the quarterback went 3-for-3 with a touchdown pass over the middle to running back Bijan Robinson. He also had completions during that series to rookie wide receiver Zachariah Branch and free agent acquisition Jahan Dotson.”

Tua Tagovailoa Shining Means Trouble for Penix

Kevin Stefanski said Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa will split reps during the offseason. The flip side is Tagovailoa will likely get first team reps heading into training camp next month. The former Miami Dolphins quarterback is already making an impact.

Michael Penix Jr. stated he aims to return Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. The Atlanta Falcons are being cautious with the young quarterback as he recovers.

Despite Penix wanting a Week 1 return, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported he has not been cleared to practice fully. Meanwhile, Penix says he’s “right where he needs to be”.

“Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. has not been cleared yet to resume practice due to last season’s knee injury but he told reporters, “(I’m) Right where I need to be.” Schefter wrote on his official X account.

Penix’s injury may come back to bite him in the worst way. The longer he stays sidelined, the more Tagovailoa gains Kevin Stefanski’s trust as the first team’s quarterback. We can all be sure that Tua Tagovailoa getting all of these quality reps has Kevin Stefanski thinking heading into training camp.

Michael Penix Jr. is still doing what he can during practice. The kid is still a gunslinger.

“Michael Penix Jr. made some nice passes during 7-on-7 work, as well, finding wide receiver Casey Washington, running back Nathan Carter and wide receiver Dylan Drummond for touchdowns. It was the first time this spring during practices open to media when it was clear that Penix was working with the second-team offense,” Raimondi wrote.

Penix Jr.’s Relationship With Tagovailoa Is Good

Though the quarterbacks are competing, Penix made it clear that the two quarterbacks have a good relationship.

“It’s been good. It’s been nothing but good since he got here,” Penix said in the article. “We know we’re in competition, but at the same time, we are on the same team. We have the same goals, and that’s to see this team win football games and help do that in our way.

“Man, we’ve been good together, and it’s always going to be like that.”

The competition doesn’t start until Penix is 100% cleared and taking the same reps as Tagovailoa. However, it’s good for Tua to get a step ahead to gain trust.

“The Falcons’ coaching staff has made it clear that the competition between Tagovailoa and Penix is not really a competition at all — until Penix is 100% and cleared for 11-on-11s,” Raimondi wrote. “Penix, of course, is just seven months removed from left ACL surgery. While Penix might be on track and maybe even ahead of schedule, he still is not healthy enough to truly compete at this juncture.”