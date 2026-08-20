Colts Reporter Calls Falcons’ QB Tua Tagovailoa ‘Absolutely Horrific’

Tua Tagovailoa’s rough summer with the Atlanta Falcons is starting to draw unflattering reviews. At the Falcons’ joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday, a Colts reporter piled onto the quarterback’s recent struggles.

The Falcons brought Tagovailoa in to steady their quarterback room while Michael Penix Jr. recovers from a torn ACL. However, judging by the reviews out of Westfield, Indiana, things aren’t so steady in Atlanta.

More Falcons On Heavy: Falcons’ Tua Tagovailoa Adds Fuel To Growing Concerns at Colts Practice

Colts Reporter Rips Tua Tagovailoa After Falcons Joint Practice

107.5 The Fan’s Kevin Bowen first came away raving about Colts’ quarterback Daniel Jones, who was returning from a torn Achilles, He called him “flawless,” noting he finished with a perfect 14-for-14 on the day.

Tagovailoa got the opposite treatment.

“I thought Tua was absolutely horrific,” Bowen said. “Yeah, I thought the Falcons were terrible with their starting offense.”

Tagovailoa was hounded all afternoon by Lou Anarumo’s Colts defense, which generated multiple would-be sacks. He also threw a pick-six to cornerback Justin Walley in an 11-on-11 period. His lone highlight was a deep ball down the left sideline that Drake London went up and ripped away from a defender.

Adam Levitan Warns of ‘Real Floor Outcomes’ for the Falcons

Unfortunately, the bad reviews continued post-practice throughout the day for Tagovailoa.

Establish The Run’s Adam Levitan saw Bowen’s X post and used it to sound the alarm on Atlanta’s entire outlook.

“Kevin notes in here that Tua Tagovailoa was horrific in the joint practice vs Colts today. On the heels of Tua playing horrific in preseason opener,” Levitan wrote. “Perhaps Michael Penix (ACL) comes back to somehow save the day. But there are some real floor outcomes for this Falcons team. Already lost 2025 15th overall pick OLB Jalon Walker. And 26th overall pick James Pearce to an 8-game suspension.”

Levitan’s concern is real because the Falcons look to be in a bind just before the start of the regular season.

The Falcons are basically counting on Tagovailoa to hold the job until Penix is healthy, but Penix still hasn’t been cleared for full team work, leaving the former Dolphins signal caller as the default option no matter how the reps look. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has yet to name a Week 1 starter, and performances like Wednesday’s only muddy an already uncertain picture.

Tagovailoa is coming off a preseason debut in which he went 3-of-5 for 22 yards with a fumbled snap, and the two rough outings have arrived within days of each other. For a quarterback the Miami Dolphins released this offseason and ate a record $99.2 million in dead money to move on from, the beginning of his career in Atlanta is looking very uncertain.

None of it counts on the scoreboard just yet. Thankfully. But with a depleted defense already down two 2025 first-round picks and a quarterback struggling to inspire confidence, the Falcons are giving their fans and outsiders plenty of reasons to wave the white flag on the season.