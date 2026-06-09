Tua Tagovailoa Put on Notice Ahead of First Season with Atlanta Falcons

Tua Tagovailoa is entering his first season with the Atlanta Falcons, but he’s already been put on notice.

If Tagovailoa ultimately wins the starting quarterback job in Atlanta, he’ll need to be productive and impactful in order to keep it.

Tua Tagovailoa Named Quarterback who Could be Benched in 2026

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently included Tagovailoa on a list of eight quarterbacks who could be benched in 2026.

Tagovailoa is currently competing with third-year signal-caller Michael Penix Jr. for the starting spot, so there’s no guarantee that he’ll even be the starter in Atlanta come Week 1. But if he is, his leash will likely be short.

“Tagovailoa has a concerning history of concussions, and he battled hand and hip injuries last season. However, he’s the healthier quarterback right now—Penix is recovering from a torn ACL—and has reportedly stood out more in camp,” Knox wrote.

“Another significant injury would quickly open the door for Penix or Trevor Siemian, as would a stretch of poor play. Atlanta doesn’t have much invested in the former Miami Dolphins starter, and if Tagovailoa can’t deliver a playoff run, the Falcons will give Penix another chance to prove he can be the long-term answer.”

This story will be updated.