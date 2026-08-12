Falcons Announce Starting Quarterback for Upcoming Preseason Game

The Atlanta Falcons have announced Tua Tagovailoa will start in the first preseason game of 2026.

“The Falcons will play the starters Friday against Denver. Tua Tagovailoa will start the game, but Kevin Stefanski said he is not naming him the starter for the season,” team reporter Tori McElhaney wrote on her official X account. Stefanski said the starters will play for about 10 plays/one series but will vary based on player how much more beyond that is needed.”

The Atlanta Falcons will be up against the Denver Broncos. Tua Tagovailoa gets the starting nod while being in competition with Michael Penix Jr. for the QB1 spot.

This story will be added with more information.