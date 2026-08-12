The Atlanta Falcons will be up against the Denver Broncos. Tua Tagovailoa gets the starting nod while being in competition with Michael Penix Jr. for the QB1 spot.
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DeonTay Smith is a journalist who covers the NFL for Heavy.com with a focus on the Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, and the Baltimore Ravens. A graduate from Methodist University, Smith also covers local news for the Panama City News Herald and hosts his own YouTube podcast. More about DeonTay Smith
Falcons Announce Starting Quarterback for Upcoming Preseason Game