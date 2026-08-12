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Falcons Announce Starting Quarterback for Upcoming Preseason Game

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Michael Penix Jr, Tua Tagovailoa Kevin Stefanski Atlanta Falcons
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Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Atlanta Falcons runs through drills alongside Tua Tagovailoa #1 as head coach Kevin Stefanski

The Atlanta Falcons have announced Tua Tagovailoa will start in the first preseason game of 2026.

“The Falcons will play the starters Friday against Denver. Tua Tagovailoa will start the game, but Kevin Stefanski said he is not naming him the starter for the season,” team reporter Tori McElhaney wrote on her official X account. Stefanski said the starters will play for about 10 plays/one series but will vary based on player how much more beyond that is needed.”

The Atlanta Falcons will be up against the Denver Broncos. Tua Tagovailoa gets the starting nod while being in competition with Michael Penix Jr. for the QB1 spot.

This story will be added with more information.

DeonTay Smith is a journalist who covers the NFL for Heavy.com with a focus on the Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, and the Baltimore Ravens. A graduate from Methodist University, Smith also covers local news for the Panama City News Herald and hosts his own YouTube podcast. More about DeonTay Smith

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Falcons Announce Starting Quarterback for Upcoming Preseason Game

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