Falcons Announce Week 1 Status for QB Tua Tagovailoa

The Atlanta Falcons have announced Tua Tagovailoa is out in Atlanta’s week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Falcons now have ruled out Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday’s opening game in Pittsburgh,” Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account.

“Falcons QB Tua Tagovailoa appeared to suffer discomfort during individual throwing drills Thursday and briefly went to the ground. Tagovailoa missed the first week of training camp due to lower back spasms,” The Athletic’s Josh Kendall shared on his official X account.

The Falcons signed veteran quarterback Cooper Rush because of this same reason regarding Michael Penix Jr.’s health and Tua Tagovailoa’s. The Atlanta Falcons parted ways with NFL journeyman Trevor Siemian after signing him in March.

Cooper Rush Looking Like the Starter For Week 1

The 32-year-old Cooper Rush spent his first eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before playing for the Baltimore Ravens. Rush recorded 303 yards and 4 interceptions with a 26.3 QBR. As you can see, he was terrible.