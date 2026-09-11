The Atlanta Falcons have announced Tua Tagovailoa is out in Atlanta’s week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“Falcons now have ruled out Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday’s opening game in Pittsburgh,” Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account.
“Falcons QB Tua Tagovailoa appeared to suffer discomfort during individual throwing drills Thursday and briefly went to the ground. Tagovailoa missed the first week of training camp due to lower back spasms,” The Athletic’s Josh Kendall shared on his official X account.
The Falcons signed veteran quarterback Cooper Rush because of this same reason regarding Michael Penix Jr.’s health and Tua Tagovailoa’s. The Atlanta Falcons parted ways with NFL journeyman Trevor Siemian after signing him in March.
Cooper Rush Looking Like the Starter For Week 1
The 32-year-old Cooper Rush spent his first eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before playing for the Baltimore Ravens. Rush recorded 303 yards and 4 interceptions with a 26.3 QBR. As you can see, he was terrible.
“Tagovailoa had some minor back trouble early in training camp, though he suited up for two of Atlanta’s three preseason games,” Joseph Zucker wrote in a Bleacher Report article. “The 2023 Pro Bowler was set to start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Falcons’ quarterback battle became a foregone conclusion with Michael Penix Jr. still working his way back from a torn ACL.
“Cooper Rush said he took all the reps with the 1s today. #Falcons” Marc Raimondi wrote on his official X account on Thursday.
“Rush is a career backup who combined to go 25-of-39 for 251 yards and four interceptions his two starts with the Baltimore Ravens in 2025. Strand is an undrafted rookie who competed at Minnesota State Moorhead, a Division II school. Needless to say, the NFL would be a massive step up, but a team in Atlanta’s position may not have much to lose.”
Falcons Announce Week 1 Status for QB Tua Tagovailoa