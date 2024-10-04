The 10 Best Ravens Players of All Time, Ranked

The Baltimore Ravens are one of the newer franchises in the NFL, playing their first game in 1996. That hasn’t stopped the team from becoming one of the most consistently formidable forces in the league over the last several decades.

With the dominant teams Baltimore had throughout the early 2000s, it wasn’t easy to compile a list of the squad’s all-time greats. To help narrow things down, we only included players who excelled with the Ravens more than with other teams.

Thus, the likes of Rod Woodson, who is best known for his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Shannon Sharpe, who spent the bulk of his career with the Denver Broncos, aren’t included here — but two current players on the roster are. Let’s take a look at our picks for the best players to ever don a Ravens uniform.

10. Jamal Lewis, RB

Years as a Raven : 2000-2006

: 2000-2006 Championships & awards : Super Bowl Champion (2001) First-team All-Pro selection (2003) Pro Bowl selection (2003)

: Career regular season stats : 91 games (87 starts) 1,822 carries 7,081 yards 45 TDs 1,365 receiving yards 2 receiving TDs

: Career regular season stats: 6 games (5 starts) 130 carries 426 yards 4 TDs

Iconic performance: Lewis gained 295 yards on the ground against the Cleveland Browns on September 14, 2003. It was a new single-game rushing record at the time.

Known for his bruising, physical running style, Jamal Lewis was one of the most feared running backs in the league when he was in his prime. He played a key role in Baltimore’s 2000 Super Bowl run, leading all rushers in the playoffs that year in carries (103), rushing yards (338) and rushing TDs (4). Lewis became a Ravens legend after his 2003 season, in which he rushed for 2,066 yards, the second-highest single-season total in NFL history at the time, behind Rams great Eric Dickerson’s 2,105 yards.

9. Marshal Yanda, OL

Years as a Raven : 2007-2019

: 2007-2019 Championships & awards : Super Bowl Champion (2013) 2-time first-team All-Pro selection (2014-2015) 5-time second-team All-Pro selection (2011, 2012, 2016, 2018, 2019) 8-time Pro Bowl selection (2011-2016, 2018-2019)

: Career regular season stats : 177 games played (166 starts)

: Career postseason season stats: 14 starts

Iconic performance: In the 2012 AFC playoffs in Denver, Yanda helped pave the way for an offense that gained 479 total yards in a double-overtime victory over the Broncos.

Marshal Yanda was selected to the NFL’s All-Decade Team in the 2010s, underscoring his dominance during his Ravens tenure. He started 14 playoff games for Baltimore, and was a huge factor in their 2013 Super Bowl run. Yanda took the bulk of his snaps at right guard over his career, but his versatility allowed him to play both guard positions — and even tackle when needed. That versatility coupled with his adaptability made him invaluable to the Ravens’ offensive line.

8. Justin Tucker, K

Years as a Raven : 2012-present

: 2012-present Championships & awards : Super Bowl Champion (2013) 5-time first-team All-Pro (2013, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021) 3-time second-team All-Pro (2017, 2020, 2022) 7-time Pro Bowl selection (2013, 2016, 2019–2023)

: Career regular season stats : 199 games 400 field goals 89.7 FG% 477 extra points 98.8 extra point %

: Career postseason season stats: 13 games 34 extra points 18 field goals 81.8 FG% 100.0 extra-point %

Iconic performance: December 13, 2013, on the road against the Detroit Lions, Tucker managed to out-duel ex-Lions QB Matthew Stafford. Tucker kicked a whopping six field goals to propel the Ravens to an 18-16 victory.

When a kicker makes a team’s list of all-time great players, you know he has to be special. Justin Tucker is one of the best kickers in NFL history, if not the best. Tucker’s leg sent the Ravens to the Super Bowl in 2013, when he kicked the game-winning field goal in the AFC divisional playoffs against the Broncos. Known for his clutch performances in pressure situations, he has made 19 game-winning field goals during his career (as of the end of the 2023 season).

7. Haloti Ngata, DT

Years as a Raven : 2006-2014

: 2006-2014 Championships & awards : Super Bowl Champion (2013) 2-time first-team All-Pro (2010, 2011) 3-time second-team All-Pro (2008, 2009, 2012) 5-time Pro Bowl selection (2009–2013)

: Career regular season stats : 135 games (133 starts) 447 total tackles 51 TFLs 74 QB hits 25.5 sacks 6 forced fumbles 5 fumble recoveries 5 INTs 1 defensive TD

: Career postseason season stats: 16 starts 45 tackles 6 TFLs 10 QB hits 3.5 sacks 1 forced fumble

Iconic performance: November 24, 2011, at home against the San Francisco 49ers, Ngata was an absolute disruptor, netting 2.0 sacks, 3 TFLs and 2 QB hits in Baltimore’s 16-6 win.

Throughout his career, Haloti Ngata excelled at stopping the run and disrupting the passing game, often drawing double teams, which helped free up his teammates. His ability to clog running lanes and get into opposing teams’ backfields helped the Ravens succeed throughout the playoffs. He is widely regarded as one of the best defensive linemen of his era, and one of the Ravens’ best defenders of all-time — which is saying something.

6. Joe Flacco, QB

Years as a Raven : 2008-2018

: 2008-2018 Championships & awards : Super Bowl Champion (2013) Super Bowl MVP (2013)

: Career regular season stats : 163 starts 96-67 record 61.7 completion percentage 38,245 yards 212 TDs 136 INTs 811 rushing yards 16 rushing TDs

: Career postseason season stats: 15 games 10-5 record 56.6 completion percentage 3,223 yards 25 TDs 10 INTs 87 rushing yards 1 rushing TD

Iconic performance: Flacco completed 22 of 31 passes for 327 yards and 3 touchdowns with a 137.4 passer rating in the Ravens’ 38-10 win over the Carolina Panthers Week 4 of the 2014 regular season.

The Ravens’ quarterback for over a decade, Joe Flacco remains a beloved figure in team history. Joe Flacco is known for his postseason success, particularly during the Ravens’ 2012 playoff run, where he handed losses to legendary QBs such as Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. Here’s a stat that speaks to how well Flacco played for the Ravens during the playoffs: He became one of only two quarterbacks (the other being 49ers legend Joe Montana) to throw 11 touchdowns without an interception in a single postseason, per ESPN.

5. Lamar Jackson, QB

Years as a Raven : 2018-present

: 2018-present Championships & awards : 2-time NFL Most Valuable Player (2019, 2023) 2-time first-team All-Pro (2019, 2023) 3- time Pro Bowl selection (2019, 2021, 2023)

: Career regular season stats : 90 games (81 starts) 60-21 record 64.6 completion percentage 16,745 yards 130 TDs 46 INTs 5,566 rushing yards 31 rushing TDs

: Career postseason season stats: 2-4 record 57.4 completion percentage 1,324 passing yards 6 TDs 6 INTs 521 rushing yards 3 rushing TDs

Iconic performance: Week 5 vs. the Colts, October 11, 2021. Jackson helped engineer a 19-point comeback win in a game that went to overtime, throwing for 442 yards and 4 TDs, also rushing for 62 yards.

Arguably the best dual-threat QB to ever play the game, Lamar Jackson’s MVP season in 2019 made him an instant legend among Ravens faithful. He set a single-season rushing record for all QBs when he ran for 1,206 yards that year, all while throwing for 3,127 yards and finishing with a very impressive 113.3 passer rating. Jackson also holds the Ravens’ franchise record for career rushing yards by a quarterback, and is the only QB in franchise history with multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons — and he’s still just 27 years old.

4. Terrell Suggs, LB

Years as a Raven : 2003-2018

: 2003-2018 Championships & awards : Super Bowl Champion (2013) NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year (2003) First-team All-Pro (2011) Second-team All-Pro (2008) 7-time Pro Bowl selection (2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2017) NFL Defensive Player of the Year (2011)

: Career regular season stats : 229 games (213 starts) 855 total tackles 193 TFLs 132.5 sacks 33 forced fumbles 191 QB hits 14 fumble recoveries 7 INTs 3 defensive TDs

: Career postseason season stats: 18 games 76 tackles 12 TFLs 20 QB hits 12.5 sacks 4 forced fumbles 3 fumble recoveries 1 INT

Iconic performance: Week 1 of the 2011 season, the Ravens hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Suggs finished with 3.0 sacks. He also forced two fumbles and had five quarterback hits in the 35-7 rout.

Terrell Suggs spent 16 of his 18 NFL seasons with the Ravens, becoming one of the team’s best defensive players in history in that span. Suggs is still atop the list of the team’s all-time TFL leaders, which speaks to how disruptive he was. The former Ravens LB also holds multiple Ravens’ all-time records, including most career sacks (132.5) and forced fumbles (35). A smooth blend of strength, excellent technique and football IQ, Suggs remains one of the team’s greats.

3. Jonathan Ogden, OL

Years as a Raven : 1996-2007

: 1996-2007 Championships & awards : Super Bowl Champion (2001) NFL Alumni Offensive Lineman of the Year (2002) 4-time first-team All-Pro (1997, 2000, 2002, 2003) 5-timeSecond-team All-Pro (1998, 1999, 2001, 2004, 2006) 11-time Pro Bowl selection (1997–2007) Pro Football Hall of Fame selection (2013)

: Career regular season stats : 177 games (176 starts)

: Career postseason season stats: 17 starts 2 fumble recoveries

Iconic performance: Ogden led the way for the legendary 295-yard rushing performance by Jamal Lewis against the Browns on September 14, 2003. That’s pretty iconic.

The first member of the franchise to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, there simply was no overpowering Jonathan Ogden. His rare combination of brute strength, agility and skill revolutionized the offensive tackle position and made him feared by defensive linemen everywhere. A key member of the team’s 2001 Super Bowl squad, Ogden was instrumental in helping Lewis achieve the success he did in 2003.

2. Ed Reed, Safety

Years as a Raven : 2002-2012

: 2002-2012 Championships & awards : Super Bowl Champion (2013) NFL Defensive Player of the Year (2004) NFL Alumni Defensive Back of the Year (2008) 5-time First-team All-Pro (2004, 2006–2008, 2010) 3-time second-team All-Pro (2003, 2009, 2011) 9-time Pro Bowl selection (2003, 2004, 2006–2012) Pro Football Hall of Fame selection (2019)

: Career regular season stats : 160 games (159 starts) 608 total tackles 32 TFLs 2 QB hits 6.0 sacks 64 INTs 11 forced fumbles 13 fumble recoveries 9 defensive TDs 1 safety

: Career postseason season stats: 15 games 49 tackles 1 fumble recovery 9 INTs 1 defensive TD

Iconic performance: Week 11 of the 2008 season at home vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. With 7:00 remaining in the fourth quarter, Reed ended the Eagles drive by intercepting QB Kevin Kolb and returning it 107 yards for a touchdown.

One of the greatest ball-hawks to ever play the game, Ed Reed was beyond incredible to watch. He had an almost unnatural knack for knowing where the ball was going to be, making life extremely difficult on opposing QBs for a decade. Reed set the record for the longest interception return in NFL history two different times in his career. In 2004, he returned an interception 106 yards for a touchdown against the Browns. He broke his own record in 2008 with a 107-yard interception return against the Eagles. It simply doesn’t get much better.

1. Ray Lewis, LB

Years as a Raven : 1996- 2012

: 1996- 2012 Championships & awards : 2-Time Super Bowl Champion (2001, 2013) 2-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year (2000, 2003) 7-time First-team All-Pro (1999–2001, 2003, 2004, 2008, 2009) 3-time Second-team All-Pro (1997, 1998, 2010) 13-time Pro Bowl selection (1997–2001, 2003, 2004, 2006–2011) Pro Football Hall of Fame selection (2018)

: Career regular season stats : 228 games (227 starts) 2,059 tackles 99 TFLs 40 QB hits 41.5 sacks 19 forced fumbles 20 fumble recoveries 31 INTs 3 defensive TDs

: Career postseason season stats: 21 games 218 tackles 11 TFLs 3 QB hits 2.0 sacks 6 forced fumbles 1 fumble recovery 2 INTs 1 defensive TD

Iconic performance: Lewis was named Super Bowl MVP in 2001 after leading the defense to a dominant 34-7 win over the New York Giants. An absolute game-wrecker, Lewis tipped a pass by Giants quarterback Kerry Collins that led to an interception.

One of only six players to win Defensive Player of the Year twice, Ray Lewis is widely regarded not just as the best defensive player in Ravens history, but as one of the best defensive players in NFL history. Reliable, fierce, intelligent and ridiculously strong, Lewis dominated the middle of the field during his 17 seasons, all of which were spent in Baltimore. After announcing his retirement at the end of the 2012 season, Lewis led the Ravens to a Super Bowl win, and he did it while playing with a torn triceps. That’s the epitome of legendary.

Check out our 11th pick in the comments below, and let us know who you’d add to the list!