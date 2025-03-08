Ravens Make $20 Million Ronnie Stanley Decision Before Free Agency: Report

The Baltimore Ravens did franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson a solid two days before 2025 NFL free agency by overcoming their doubts about paying $20 million per year to All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

Jackson’s blindside protector will get his new deal after agreeing a three-year $60 million contract with $44 million in guaranteed money, on Saturday, March 8, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

It’s a bold move by a Ravens team with limited salary cap space, but general manager Eric DeCosta has moved quickly to secure a bluechip asset. Stanley returned to his best during a rare injury-free campaign in 2024, playing himself into position to earn a big payday.

The Ravens were reluctant to pay up, at least to the tune of $20 million annually, per Russini’s colleague Jeff Zrebiec. He noted DeCosta ultimately made the decision “two days before he would have started to field offers in a market that was expected to yield plenty of suitors.”

DeCosta was right to cave because Stanley would surely have been the subject of an increasingly expensive bidding war on the open market. He plays arguably the second-most important position in football, status not in dispute in Baltimore, where the primary focus is protecting Jackson.

Securing Stanley’s future means the Ravens can concentrate remaining resources on further strengthening the line in front of their elite, dual-threat signal-caller. This can now be done by targeting more cost-effective positions like left guard, where teammate Patrick Mekari is still a free agent and somebody the Ravens have been repeatedly urged to replace during free agency.

