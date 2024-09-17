John Harbaugh Gave Blunt Answer About Ben Cleveland’s Usage With Ravens

J

ohn Harbaugh didn’t mince any words when asked why Ben Cleveland isn’t getting starting snaps along a struggling Baltimore Ravens offensive line.

There’s an obvious space for veteran Cleveland at right guard, where first-year starter Daniel Faalele is flounderung. Yet Harbaugh was defiant when quizzed about Cleveland’s continued absence, per Ravens Vault co-host Sarah Ellison: “If Ben had earned the job at right guard, he would be the starting right guard. You look at the tape, and he didn’t beat out Daniel [Faalele] or anybody.”

Harbaugh also insisted, “our evaluation right now is that Daniel outplayed Ben. Just facts, straight up. Matter of fact.”

Although he admitted he wants “Ben to take the next step,” Harbaugh made it clear the interior blocker “knows what he needs to do. If he wants playing time, he knows how he needs to play and how he needs to practice when he gets that chance.”

Finally, the head coach left the door ajar for a change: “If I see that Ben is playing better than Daniel, then Ben will be the starting guard. He practices every day. Just like I tell all the guys: show me.”

The chances of Harbaugh making a switch appear slim, but things could change. Particularly if Faalele and the rest of the O-line falters again when the Ravens face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.

Ben Cleveland Has Case to Start

Cleveland has a strong case to start. Perhaps not based on his own performances, but rather because of the sketchy form of the lineman starting ahead of him.

Faalele has looked consistently overwhelmed in pass protection. Like when No. 77 whiffed on two blocks on one play against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2.

The hapless rep was highlighted by Cole Jackson.

Similar breakdowns in protection were the main reason the Ravens lost 26-23 to the Silver and Black at M&T Bank Stadium. Faalele was usually among the guilty parties whenever the pocket collapsed.

What Cleveland has over the fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft is experience. Cleveland’s appeared in 39 games and made seven starts since entering the pros in 2021.

It’s not the largest sample size, but Cleveland has impressed when given chances. Like when he didn’t allow a single sack from 64 pass-blocking snaps during the final two weeks of last season, per PFF BAL Ravens.

There’s enough incentive to give Cleveland the nod against a ferocious Dallas pass rush, but Harbaugh sounds content to dig his heels in about the current state of the Ravens’ O-line.

John Harbaugh Standing Firm About Offensive Line

Harbaugh isn’t ready to budge even though the Ravens have already been bullied in the trenches by the Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs. All-Pros Maxx Crosby and Chris Jones ran riot against an inexperienced offensive line in both games.

Putting inexperience front and center was the risk Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta took after losing three starters in free agency. Doubling down on the gamble is a high-stakes play when the Ravens are 0-2.

The remade and unconvincing line has a lot to prove against the Cowboys on the road on Sunday, September 22. Especially when players as disruptive as Pro Bowlers Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence will be trying to put the heat on Lamar Jackson.

Somebody as battle-tested as Cleveland might be more likely to stay cool under inevitable fire.