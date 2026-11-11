Ravens Face $50 Million Offseason Nightmare After Trade Deadline

The trade deadline has passed for the Baltimore Ravens, and with the halfway point of the season arriving, the future has become a topic of conversation.

Baltimore made some interesting future decisions with three trades during the season. The Ravens acquired Cam Jurgens, Jacoby Brissett, and Ryan Neuzil, while giving up multiple draft picks in the process.

This is setting the team up with some interesting decisions they will have to make after the season ends. Unfortunately for them, they may not be able to control what happens, as a big problem is at hand.

Baltimore Ravens Have Rough Financial Situation Coming Up in 2027

Spotrac shared the latest salary cap numbers for each NFL team after the dust settled on the trade deadline. What it shows is that the Ravens are going to have some big problems ahead.

That’s because they are dead last on the salary cap, with $50 million in the red. According to Bleacher Report, the Ravens are 21st in salary cap space in 2026 with $6.6 million.

Baltimore faced a similar situation in the offseason, when they needed to create salary cap space. The Ravens restructured franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson‘s contract to create over $30 million in cap space to add players like Trey Hendrickson and John Simpson. Those limitations cost them guys like Tyler Linderbaum, though.

Ravens Facing Financial Crisis in The 2027 Offseason

This offseason might end up being a similar situation for the Ravens when it comes to creating cap space. They might have to turn to Jackson again to restructure his contract.

A decision like that could create problems for the Ravens and Jackson. Their franchise quarterback may not be open to that idea and force a trade if Baltimore doesn’t give him what he wants. They could do a contract extension, but Jackson may not want that either.

Beyond the Jackson dilemma they might face, there are players they will have to part with. Baltimore could look at making multiple trades and releasing some guys to save them money in the future.

They might have to go down the trade route to add more draft selections since rookies are cheaper to sign. Baltimore is projecting eight or nine picks in 2027, depending on how many compensatory picks they get.

With the team at 4-5 and in the middle of an 11-day stretch between games, the Ravens face a ton of questions about whether they can make the playoffs. Brissett is taking over for the injured Jackson, so if the Ravens can get within striking distance of the postseason, that could make the offseason more interesting.