Ravens’ $98 Million Star’s Return Predicted to Be ‘Swing Factor’ for Baltimore

As we currently anticipate the 2026 kickoff of the NFL season, many stars will be taking the field next Sunday.
For the Baltimore Ravens, they will be glad to get a hell-raiser back on their defensive line in Nnnamdi Madubuike.
Nnamdi Madubuike has been on a tear since coming into the league. He is predicted to be major swing factor for the Baltimore Ravens this year.
“The Ravens’ pass rush appears to be much improved from a season ago. Over the offseason, they signed Trey Hendrickson and Calais Campbell while using a second-round pick on Zion Young,” Quentin Corpuel wrote in a Baltimore Ravens article. “Baltimore hopes that they, along with promising returners in Mike Green, Tavius Robinson, and Travis Jones, can get after the quarterback at a high level this season.
“But much of the Ravens’ success in that facet rests upon the availability of Madubuike, who missed almost all of last season with a neck injury.”
Madubuike Joins Improved Defensive Line
In 2025, Madubuike missed 15 games due to a severe neck injury. This created a major hole within the Baltimore Ravens’ defensive line.
The Baltimore Ravens struggled to get after the quarterback in Madubuike’s absence. Nonetheless, Madubuike has had success playing for the Baltimore Ravens.
“Madubuike, 28, has been one of the most disruptive interior defensive linemen in the league. He went from being a third-round pick in 2020 to a two-time Pro Bowler who signed a four-year, $98 million extension before the 2024 season.” Jamison Hensley wrote in ESPN article.
“From the start of 2023 until he was placed on injured reserve Sept. 27, Madubuike’s 21.5 sacks were the most by an NFL defensive tackle. His 69 career quarterback hits are the most on the Ravens since 2020.”
In Madubuike’s absence, there were some names who stepped up on the defensive line. Furthermore, Baltimore has already made moves securing their future of having a disruptive defensive line.
“Ravens and Trey Hendrickson reached agreement on a four-year, $112 million contract. Hendrickson stays in the AFC North and now will be facing Joe Burrow and the Bengals twice a season.” Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account in March.
“Hendrickson: “‘I’m in a win-now window. This opportunity to hoist the Lombardi Trophy and build something from the ground up is an amazing opportunity. A lot of things have transpired. This is a great fit for me.’” Jeff Zrebiec wrote on his official X account.
Why the Ravens Are Made to Improve
According to ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens will have the fifth easiest schedule in the league. This is a breath of fresh air compared to their schedule from last year.
“Life will be easier in 2026,” Bill Barnwell wrote in an ESPN article. “The Ravens project to face the league’s fifth-easiest schedule, as their season begins with five of the first six contests against teams that FPI expects to post losing records in the Colts, Saints, Titans, Falcons and Browns. Things get much more difficult from that point forward, but if the Ravens do get off to their now-habitual slow start on defense, they should still be able to pull out some victories against overmatched competition.”
Ravens’ $98 Million Star’s Return Predicted to Be ‘Swing Factor’ for Baltimore