As we currently anticipate the 2026 kickoff of the NFL season, many stars will be taking the field next Sunday.

For the Baltimore Ravens, they will be glad to get a hell-raiser back on their defensive line in Nnnamdi Madubuike.

Nnamdi Madubuike has been on a tear since coming into the league. He is predicted to be major swing factor for the Baltimore Ravens this year.

“The Ravens’ pass rush appears to be much improved from a season ago. Over the offseason, they signed Trey Hendrickson and Calais Campbell while using a second-round pick on Zion Young,” Quentin Corpuel wrote in a Baltimore Ravens article. “Baltimore hopes that they, along with promising returners in Mike Green, Tavius Robinson, and Travis Jones, can get after the quarterback at a high level this season.