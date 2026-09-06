Ravens WR Sends Clear Message on His Opportunities

There are a fair share of wide receivers in the Ravens locker room who want an opportunity to shine on the field. With Week 1 being a week away, Baltimore’s receivers are looking to seize every opportunity they can.

Ravens Rookie Ja’Kobi Lane has acquired most of the attention during training camp. However, another receiver who may not be gathering your attention looks to make his mark on the 2026 season.

His name is LaJohntay Wester.

“LaJohntay Wester will have a role in Baltimore,” Connor Burke wrote in an Ebony Bird article. “He’ll return punts for the second straight year, and with his speed and explosiveness, it feels like he’s good for 10 to 15 yards every return.

“If a former sixth-round pick wants to earn a role on offense, special teams is exactly how you do it. Wester is showing the kind of playmaking ability that demands at least a handful of reps at wideout.”

LaJohntay Wester Had Good Preseason

Wester is trending in the right direction as the season nears. The second year wideout out of Colorado had a pretty decent preseason performance.

“He tallied 7 receptions, 45 yards, and 2 touchdowns through those three weeks of action,” Burke wrote. “Sure, he was more of a short-yardage guy, but he proved he can get going after the catch, move the chains, and find the end zone. That’s encouraging production from a player who was absolutely lethal in college.

“Realistically, if Zay Flowers ever needs a breather, Wester could come in and fill that jittery slot receiver role. Obviously, he can’t hold a candle to Flowers, but he really looks like he could get the job done in some capacity.”

Wester commented on the opportunities he has been given.

“I think I’ve grown a lot,” Wester said. “Learning from Zay, learning from Bate, my older guys in the room. Just taking advantage of my opportunity.”

The Ravens Are Just Looking for Consistency

The Baltimore Ravens has tried looking for some consistency to go along with Zay Flowers and it has not worked. They tried to elevate Rashod Bateman, DeAndre Hopkins, and Odell Beckham Jr.; And guess what?

It hasn’t worked.

These men have showed flashes of being great, but it has not panned out. Nonetheless, Players like LaJohntay Wester and Ja’Kobi Lane will be looking to fit in along with Elijah Sarratt.

Speaking of Ja’Kobi Lane…

“In addition to Lane, wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (six catches, 66 yards) and tight end Matt Hibner (five catches, 61 yards) were the biggest beneficiaries,” Clifton Brown wrote in a Baltimore Ravens article. “Sarratt ran crisp routes and got open consistently, which should only build his confidence.”

“The best part about Lane’s performance against Philadelphia is that he didn’t really do any of it as a jump-ball threat—he wasn’t leaned on in those situations,” Connor Burke wrote in another Ebony Bird article. “Instead, all three of his targets came over the middle. There, he proved he can separate and make plays after the catch, particularly when he fought into the end zone on that 16-yard touchdown grab.”