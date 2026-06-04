Ravens Put on Notice for Addressing ‘Weakest’ Position During Offseason

The Baltimore Ravens have improved on both sides of the ball. One could argue that the Ravens’ weakest position in 2025 was their pass rush.

In a recent NFL article, the Baltimore Ravens were recently praised for addressing a glaring hole in their pass rush. Statistically, Baltimore was one of the worst pass-rushing teams in the NFL last year.

“In 2025, Baltimore had the fourth-lowest pressure rate (28.4%) and second-lowest sack rate (4.3%), with both figures representing franchise worsts in the eight seasons of available data on NFL Pro. As a result, the Ravens surrendered 247.9 passing yards per game (their most since 2021) and 23.4 points per game (their most since 2015), ultimately finishing with a losing record for just the second time in a decade,” Matt Okada wrote in the NFL article.

The Signing of Trey Hendrickson

Trey Hendrickson may be the biggest offseason signing considering how bad the Ravens needed him. Hendrickson signed a four-year, $120 Million contract with Ravens. The move came after the Baltimore Ravens backed out of a trade for Maxx Crosby.

“But Baltimore attacked the [pass rush] problem head-on this offseason. General manager Eric DeCosta added 10 Pro Bowls of pass rusher between Trey Hendrickson and Calais Campbell, then drafted Zion Young 45th overall. With an elite 18.6% pressure rate and 74.5 sacks over the last six years, Hendrickson could probably turn this unit around single-handedly. Add in the other notables, and the Baltimore pass rush could shift from a weakness to a strength — and maybe even catapult the Ravens to the Super Bowl.” Okada wrote.

Trey Hendrickson was arguably the best player available in this year’s free agency class. Hendrickson signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as a free agent in 2021. Since that time, Trey Hendrickson has been one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers.

According to an ESPN article, he ranks second in overall pressure rate (13.2%), according to ESPN Research, and has 61 sacks, the fourth-highest total. Hendrickson was a third-round selection by the New Orleans Saints in 2017 and has 81 sacks in nine NFL seasons. In 2024, Hendrickson was named an All-Pro after leading the league in sacks with 17.5.

Trey Hendrickson missed 10 games due to injuries in 2025 and only had 4.0 sacks. He ended the 2025 season on injured reserve due to a procedure to repair a core muscle injury.

The Addition of Zion Young Out of the 2026 Draft

It’s safe to say Eric DeCosta was in his bag when the Baltimore Ravens drafted EDGE Zion Young out of the University of Missouri in the second round of the NFL draft.

It’s safe to say that the Ravens drafted a charismatic edge rusher and he’s clearly ready to go.

“Let’s get it!!” Young said during his Draft Day call with Eric DeCosta. “Let’s get it. Let’s get it. Let’s get it… You fired up? You excited? Let’s get it. We’re going to get it.”

Young will be a big help in the Ravens pass rush. He played in 13 games in the 2025 season, recording 42 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 2.5 forced fumbles. In his previous collegiate seasons, he started all 11 games at Michigan State, accumulating 47 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 2.5 sacks.