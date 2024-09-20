Ravens Agree Contract With ‘Underrated Core Player’: Report

L

osing two games in a row hasn’t made the Baltimore Ravens acquire new players, but the franchise has agreed a contract extension with running back Justice Hill.

The new was reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Friday, September 20. Rapoport confirmed it’s a “2-year, $6M contract extension” for an “underrated core player.”

Sources: The #Ravens and RB Justice Hill have agreed to terms on a 2-year, $6M contract extension. A nice deal for an underrated core player for them in his sixth year. pic.twitter.com/yUaP9eJBDP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2024

Hill admitted it’s a “great feeling.” He also revealed he wanted to stay in Baltimore, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic: “I just come to work every single day. I wasn’t paying much attention to (contract). … I’m a Raven, man. This is where I want to be. Grass isn’t always greener on the other side.”

Justice Hill said it’s “great feeling” to sign a third contract w/ Ravens. Said it was a surprise.

“I just come to work every single day. I wasn’t paying much attention to (contract). … I’m a Raven, man. This is where I want to be. Grass isn’t always greener on the other side.” — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 20, 2024

He’s being ample rewarded for his versatility. Hill’s a useful member of a special teams unit uncharacteristically struggling this season, and the 26-year-old also retains his value in a backfield still in a state of transition.

The Ravens have Derrick Henry starting, but have so far not used the two-time NFL rushing champion in the workhorse role that suits him best. There have still been reps for Hill, whose speed is an effective complement to Henry’s power.

Hill’s talents as a receiver and blocker will likely keep him viable in the rotation. Even though second-year speedster Keaton Mitchell is getting closer to returning from the PUP list.

Justice Hill Remains Invaluable

Hill has gotten paid because of his enduring value as a true utility player the Ravens can trust. Head coach John Harbaugh asks No. 43 to contribute in a variety of ways in multiple phases of the game.

Harbaugh usually gets good results, even when Hill is put into improbable and unfavorable situations. Like being required to block Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones in Week 1, per Tyler Loechner of FTN Fantasy.

Not a bad effort from a 5-foot-10, 195-pounder giving up eight inches and 115 pounds to his opponent. Handling the tough assignments is why the Ravens like to have Hill on the field for third downs.

His comfort in these niche situations has kept him relevant on a running back depth chart depleted after J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards left in free agency. Hill won’t be a like-for-like replacement for either, but his 5.5 yards per carry against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 was creditable. So were the six receptions for 52 yards at the expense of the Chiefs.

The Ravens need Hill in the running game, but his greater importance belongs in football’s third phase.

Ravens Special Teams Needs Core Players

Special teams have long been a strength on Harbaugh’s watch, but 2024 is proving an uncomfortable outlier. Would-be Hall of Fame kicker Justin Tucker is struggling to find his range from distance, having missed twice from 50-plus yards already.

There have been further issues elsewhere in the kicking game. Notably, when punter Jordan Stout shanked a key kick late on against the Raiders.

Things are hardly better in the return game, where the Ravens have allowed opponents to average 29.3 yards returning kickoffs, per Pro Football Reference. Hill is an able coverage player, but also one who can add juice as a returner.

He did as much on this spectacular runback against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023.

A tough and resourceful veteran, capable in as many ways as Hill, is exactly the kind of player the winless Ravens need to help salvage their season.