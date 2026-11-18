Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey used to be known for being good at football — even though he hasn’t really been doing that at a high level for the last few years.

After Wednesday, it’s likely he’ll be known for something much different — putting his foot in his mouth.

A clip from a recent episode of “The Marlon Humphrey Show” went viral on Wednesday, showing Humphrey being asked what the city of Baltimore, where he’s played his entire NFL career, is best at making.

“What is Baltimore best at making?” Humphrey said on the podcast. “They’re best at making criminals.”

Humphrey, a 2-time NFL All-Pro and 4-time Pro Bowler, is in the final season of a 5-year, $97.5 million contract extension.

“This comment from Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is not going to sit well with fans,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on X.

The backlash against Humphrey was swift and definitive after his comments — Ravens fans want him gone.

“There have been times over the past three or four months where I wondered if Marlon Humphrey is actively trying to get cut,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote on his official X account on Wednesday.

Swift Backlash to Humphrey’s ‘Criminal’ Comment

As could be expected, the backlash to Humphrey’s “Criminal” comment led to widespread condemnation online.

“An honest-to-god (expletive) answer,” SB Nation’s Kyle Phoenix wrote on X. “A highly inappropriate, crude answer. Going from one of the fanbase’s favorites and contender to join the Ring of Honor to calling the fans and folks of Baltimore criminals.”

Humphrey Arrested for Robbery in 2018

Humphrey, the Ravens’ 2017 1st-round pick out of Alabama, was arrested for third-degree robbery in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in 2018, for allegedly stealing a phone charger.

“Humphrey, who was riding an Uber with three women — one he knew, and two he didn’t — borrowed a phone charger from the driver but refused to give it back when arriving at the hotel, according to the police report,” Hensley wrote in January 2018. “He then took other cables from the vehicle upon exiting and elbowed the driver in the side after the driver attempted to recover the charger, police said. Humphrey damaged other property when leaving the vehicle and balled up his fist and ‘acted like he wanted to fight,’ according to police. Police found Humphrey inside the hotel and said Humphrey indicated the charger belonged to him. But police noticed the charger didn’t fit Humphrey’s phone and returned it to the Uber driver, according to the report.”