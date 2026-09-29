$97 Million Ravens All-Pro Called Out Over ‘Concerning’ Decline in Play

The writing may have been on the wall for Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey for the last few years — things might just finally be reaching their breaking point in 2026.

ESPN’s Ben Solak called out Humphrey, a 2-time NFL All-Pro, over what’s been an alarming decline in his skills over the 1st 3 games of the 2026 regular season, and despite the Ravens getting off to a 2-1 start.

Baltimore is coming off a thrilling, last-second win over the Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

“I might think … the Ravens have a Marlon Humphrey problem,” Solak wrote on September 29. “It was a nice last-second win there for the Ravens, but the target the Cowboys put on Humphrey in coverage was … concerning. On 37 coverage snaps, the cornerback saw 10 targets and surrendered 6 catches for 108 yards and a score — the Cowboys were especially attacking him on late downs and in the red zone. I’m monitoring the Ravens for cornerback trades as we transition into the fall.”

Humphrey Could Be ‘Top Trade Asset’ for Ravens

Following NFL free agency in March, Pro Football Focus called Humphrey the team’s top trade asset, although the level of difficulty to deal Humphrey to a team in his age-30 season with such an exorbitant salary seems like too much to overcome on the surface.

Humphrey is in the final season of the 5-year, $97.5 million contract extension he signed in October 2020.

“The Ravens have a roster capable of competing for a Super Bowl in 2026, and with recent investments in the secondary, Humphrey could emerge as a valuable trade asset,” PFF’s John Kosko wrote. “His experience and playmaking ability still carry weight despite a step back in 2025. Humphrey’s coverage versatility and physicality have produced 80.0-plus PFF grades in his peak seasons. With him entering the final year of his contract and set to turn 30 this summer, Baltimore could look to move on and recoup multiple assets to strengthen its overall depth.”

Ravens Built Excellent Secondary Through Draft

The Ravens have done a great job drafting secondary players the last few years — good enough that Humphrey has become expendable.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put Humphrey, a 4-time Pro Bowler, on his list of the top NFL stars who could be trade targets this offseason, with the Los Angeles Rams as the most likely destination in exchange for a 2026 4th-round pick and a conditional 2027 7th-round pick.

“The issue for Humphrey is the fact that he’ll turn 30 in July and is set to carry a cap hit of $26.3 million in 2026, the final year of his contract,” Knox wrote. “Cashing in Humphrey a year before he hits the open market could make some sense for the Ravens. Given Humphrey’s age, Baltimore might not expect more than a middle-round pick for Humphrey this offseason. While Humphrey was part of a bad defense in 2025, his status as a former Pro Bowler will likely draw interest from several cornerback-needy teams. The Los Angeles Rams, whose secondary struggled in the NFC Championship Game, might be near the front of the line to take a flier on Humphrey.”