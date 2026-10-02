Ravens Announce Lamar Jackson News Ahead of Week 4 Titans Game

The Baltimore Ravens have made final rulings on several players for their Week 4 showdown with the Tennessee Titans.

It was already announced by Ravens head coach Jesse Minter that edge rusher Trey Hendrickson was going to be out after getting a procedure done on his finger. That left other questions about the roster going into the game.

Baltimore released its last injury report before the Titans game. It answered some big questions, including the status of quarterback Lamar Jackson after he dealt with a back injury that limited him earlier in the week.

Baltimore Ravens Reveal Lamar Jackson’s Status for the Titans Game

After some health concerns, Jackson is officially good to go with his back injury, as he did not have an injury designation. His fellow offensive players, Zay Flowers (hamstring) and Ronnie Stanley (toe), were listed as questionable.

Last season, Jackson missed at least one practice a week, but only because he was playing hurt. This suggests he is officially good to play and will be on the field barring any major setbacks before kickoff.

This season, Jackson has thrown for 745 yards and 4 touchdowns to 1 interception. He’s added another 124 yards and 1 touchdown on the ground.

Lamar Jackson Officially Good to Go for Ravens vs. Titans

This is a massive relief for Ravens fans to see that Jackson is good to go. Last year, he missed multiple games with all kinds of injuries. That really set the franchise back; losing him again is something they don’t want to repeat in 2026.

The real question is whether Jackson will have his top receiver, Flowers, and his top offensive lineman, Stanley, on the field. Those two are critical to the team’s success if the Ravens want to win.

Losing Hendrickson is already a big blow, but the team has at least some depth at edge rusher. Tavius Robinson will be the top pass rusher, with Mike Green and rookie Zion Young getting more reps on the field.

Stanley might be the more important player to get back on the field with the offensive line issues. Both Ravens centers have been ruled out, putting rookie first-round pick Vega Ioane in line for his first career start at center.

The winless Titans should be a winnable game for the Ravens, but injuries could hold them back. It’s a good thing that Jackson is available, as he will be the key to a Baltimore win. If he can help carry this offense and get the running game going with Derrick Henry, this should be a 3-1 start for them.