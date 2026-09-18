Ravens Coach Made Bold Comparison With Tyler Shough Before Saints Game

The Baltimore Ravens have moved forward with their Week 2 preparations against the New Orleans Saints.

Baltimore’s defense will have a tough time facing a Saints offense that may be young but is better than people think. A big reason is starting quarterback Tyler Shough and how impressive he’s been since last year.

Shough will be a big part of the Ravens’ game plan to stop him. Baltimore’s coaching staff has praised the young quarterback.

Baltimore Ravens Coach Praises Tyler Shough

While speaking with the media, Ravens defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver shared his thoughts on Shough. Weaver compared Shough to an MVP quarterback.

“Yes, I like that kid. We played them towards the latter half of the year when I was in Miami last year, and I was impressed with him then as a rookie. He reminds me a little bit of like a poor-mans Josh Allen. Has all the arm talent in the world [and] can run. I don’t think he gets enough credit for how good [of] an athlete he is. So, particularly as you get down to the low red [zone], we are constantly going to be conscious of just his ability to scramble and create those extended plays.”

It may seem like calling someone a “poor-man’s is disrespectful; Shough has not started a full season in the NFL yet. Weaver is paying the young quarterback a compliment.

New Orleans is coming off a 31-30 overtime loss to the Detroit Lions. Shough completed 35-of-56 passes for 410 yards and 3 touchdowns, but threw 2 interceptions in the loss.

Baltimore Better Be Ready to Defend Tyler Shough in Week 2

Shough has only had 11 starts in his NFL career, but he is still a great talent. He’s got the potential to be a great quarterback in this league for a long time.

That’s why the Ravens need to be on top of their game. It will all start up front, with pressure on the young signal-caller.

There is concern about whether Trey Hendrickson will play after missing time in practice this week with an injury. Baltimore already has injury concerns with Teddye Buchanan and Nnamdi Madubuike, so they don’t want to lose anyone else.

The key will be to pressure Shough whenever they can to rattle him. Detroit sacked him five times in Week 1.

It won’t be as easy a game as many think, even though the Ravens are favored to win on paper. This Saints team can put up points when they need to, with Shough leading them. Baltimore’s offense might have to put up points itself to win, with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry leading the way.