Ravens Analyst Delivers Final Verdict on Diego Pavia’s Release

The Baltimore Ravens made their feelings known about quarterback Diego Pavia after cutting him just days before training camp starts.

Pavia went undrafted and signed with the Ravens in the hopes of competing for the QB3 job. He didn’t get much of a chance to prove himself, and now he’s looking for a job.

The future of Pavia seems more uncertain than ever before. Baltimore’s media seems to feel a certain way about the team moving on quickly from Pavia.

One Baltimore Ravens Analyst Talks Diego Pavia Release

Ebony Bird writer Leigh Oleszczak shared her thoughts on Pavia being released from the team. Oleszczak was not the least bit surprised to see it happen, and she believed it was the right move.

“At the end of the day, Ravens fans aren’t surprised to see Pavia on his way out of Baltimore after just a few months. With Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley locked into the QB1 and QB2 spots respectively, Baltimore clearly didn’t think Pavia was worth keeping around in the battle for QB3 between Skyler Thompson and Joe Fagnano. That says a lot quite honestly. We’ll have to see what the future holds for Pavia after his brief pitstop in Baltimore. Will he play for another football team or be out of the sport altogether? Either way, the Ravens made the decision that was best for them and no one should blame them for that.”

Pavia was a star in college, mostly known for being Vanderbilt’s starting quarterback. He finished his FBS career with 10,255 passing yards, 3,098 rushing yards, and 119 total touchdowns. Last year, he finished as the Heisman Trophy runner-up to current Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Diego Pavia Looking for Other Options After Ravens Release

The well is starting to dry up for Pavia in terms of future football options. There doesn’t seem to be a lot of interest in signing him right away after clearing waivers.

Pavia might have the opportunity to join another football league to prove to the NFL he can play at a high level. Something like the CFL or UFL is starting to look like a great option for him to take temporarily.

When watching Pavia play, he’s got all the skill sets needed to be a good quarterback. He’s a playmaker who can use his legs to make plays. His biggest problem is that he is well undersized for the quarterback position, leaving some doubt about him.

It may not have worked out for the Ravens since they are crowded in the QB room, but Pavia should be able to bounce back and find a place to play soon enough.