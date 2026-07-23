Ravens Undrafted College Star Predicted to Miss 53-Man Roster

After a stellar career in college, Baltimore Ravens undrafted rookie quarterback Diego Pavia is gunning for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Last season at Vanderbilt, Pavia finished with 3,539 yards and 29 touchdowns to 8 interceptions. He added another 862 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. Pavia finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting behind Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza. His college resume also includes first-team All-American and SEC selections in 2025.

Now Pavia is looking to win the QB3 job in Baltimore behind Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley. Pavia is battling with Joe Fagnano and Skyler Thompson for that job, but who will come out on top?

New 53-Man Roster Prediction Shares Whether Diego Pavia Makes the Cut

ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley shared who he believes will make the 53-man roster. In a surprising turn of events, Hensley doesn’t believe Pavia, Thompson, or Fagnano make the team. Jackson and Huntley are the only quarterbacks listed on the roster.

If this scenario happens, it’s more than likely Pavia still gets on the practice squad and is used more as an emergency quarterback. After the injury concerns from Jackson last year, the Ravens need depth at quarterback.

This would be a historic event, as Pavia is already the first Heisman finalist to go undrafted in 12 years. That trend could be continuing for the former Vanderbilt quarterback.

How Does Diego Pavia Make Ravens’ 53-Man Roster?

It’s not going to be easy for Pavia, but there is a pathway to get on the team by the end of August. The advantage Pavia has is that he is athletically gifted like Jackson, and both have escapability in the pocket. Pavia has a competitive edge that might rub some the wrong way, but it has helped him win games in college.

His 5-foot-10 height does not help him much, with many believing that could hold him back. As a passer, he is definitely a developmental quarterback who will need time to learn how to be an NFL signal-caller.

Baltimore’s injuries on the roster might also be key for Pavia. Obviously, the hope is the Ravens have no injuries, but Pavia could find a way onto the team if there are spots open on the roster because of them. Jackson had his fair share of injuries in 2025, so the possibility is real and scary.

Pavia is in for the fight of his career and has to make some noise early in training camp if he has any hopes of making the team. He showed great ability in college, but the question is whether that will translate to the NFL game.