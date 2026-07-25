Baltimore Ravens Plan to Sign Veteran 16-Game Starter

The Baltimore Ravens have been busy adding and subtracting talent on the roster before training camp starts.

They have already released quarterback Diego Pavia and signed wide receiver Chris Moore. Baltimore was not done making signings.

After hosting multiple players for workouts, the Ravens appear to be adding another player to the picture. ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler reported that the team plans on signing offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji.

Baltimore Ravens Are Bringing in Hakeem Adeniji

Adeniji was a former sixth-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals back in 2020. He played three seasons there with 15 starts before departing the team.

Starting in 2023, Adeniji would go on to play for three teams in three years. He was with the Minnesota Vikings in 2023, the Cleveland Browns in 2024, and the Dallas Cowboys in 2025. The Vikings had him on the active roster at one point in 2023 and started for the Cowboys in one game last year.

Adeniji dealt with a season-ending injury with the Browns in 2024, so he did not make the team. He has played in 16 games since leaving the Bengals. Adeniji appeared in four games with the Vikings in 2023 and 12 games last season with the Cowboys.

Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 50.8 in 2025 in Dallas. He had a pass-blocking grade of 34.7 and a run-blocking grade of 56.1.

Ravens Bring in Help for Offensive Line With Training Camp Close to Starting

The Ravens get some much-needed depth on the offensive line after losing some key pieces in the offseason. Key departures like center Tyler Linderbaum and guard Daniel Faalele forced the team to look outside for help.

Ronnie Stanley and Roger Rosengarten are the starting tackles for the team. Adeniji will be competing with Carson Vinson and Gerad Lichtenhan for the backup jobs at left tackle or right tackle.

Adeniji brings the kind of starting experience that will benefit the Ravens’ young offensive line backups. He will be able to help the team if they face any major injuries throughout the season.

While the move is not yet official, the next question will be who Adeniji will replace on the roster. The Ravens need to be at 90 players for training camp, except if they have an international player.

A lot can happen in training camp in the next few weeks for the team, as Adeniji will be focused on learning the offensive scheme quickly. He’ll need to be ready for the position battle of his career, with preseason important for him to continue what has been a solid NFL career for the veteran.