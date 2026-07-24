Baltimore Ravens Bring Back ‘One Trick’ Former Draft Pick

The Baltimore Ravens are bringing a familiar face back to the franchise.

Chris Moore, a 2016 4th-round pick (No. 107 overall), is returning to the Ravens as a free agent after spending the last 2 seasons with the Washington Commanders.

“The Baltimore Ravens are signing veteran receiver Chris Moore, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on his official X account on Friday. “Baltimore had several receivers in for tryouts. Moore has 1,917 receiving yards and nine touchdowns over 10 NFL seasons.”

Moore, 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, spent the 1st 5 seasons of his career with the Ravens before playing for the Houston Texans for 2 seasons, followed by stints with the Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, and Commanders.

As Fowler mentioned, the Ravens brought in a bevy of wide receivers for workouts on Friday, including former New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Sterling Shepard.

“The Ravens are signing WR Chris Moore, reuniting with one of their draft picks,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrbiec wrote on X on Friday.

Chris Moore Starred at Cincinnati Before NFL Draft

Moore, 33, starred at Cincinnati before being drafted by the Ravens.

With the Bearcats, Moore had 119 receptions for 2,301 yards and 26 touchdowns in 4 seasons and played alongside future Pro Football Hall of Famer and legendary Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“His size and speed may draw some interest from teams, but he’s a one-­trick, vertical receiver who doesn’t possess the elite speed that can compensate for his average hands and below-average routes,” NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his 2016 pre-draft evaluation. “Moore is a developmental prospect who will need time to work on his deficiencies but might be limited by his lack of return game experience on the college level.”

Ravens Added Pair of Wide Receivers in NFL Draft

The Ravens have thrown a couple of firestarters in the mix at wide receiver — a move that could shake up a position group that’s become stale over the last few years.

Ebony Bird’s Connor Burke predicts that could lead to an “intense rookie battle” for snaps and targets from a pair of rookies in 3rd-round pick Ja’Kobi Lane and 4th-round pick Elijah Sarratt.

“Ja’Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt have been hot names through the first two weeks of OTAs,” Burke wrote. “That’s going to come naturally with two of your top four draft picks. However, they’re doing things right, and they’re already building a good connection with Lamar Jackson. Between the two, Sarratt might have the edge. We haven’t heard a ton thus far, and it’s only OTAs obviously, so the pads haven’t even gone on yet. Still, Sarratt has found his name in the headlines a bit more when it comes to on-field play. He’s put together some strong practices, and could be making his way up the depth chart if it continues.”

Lane, 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, had 43 receptions for 525 yards and 12 touchdowns at USC in 2024, then 49 receptions for 745 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2025.

Lane was projected as a 1st-round pick headed into his final college season, but found himself surpassed by fellow wide receiver Makai Lemon, who won the Biletnikoff Award and was drafted in the 1st round (No. 23 overall) by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sarratt earned the nickname “Waffle House” at Indiana, which included an undefeated, 16-0 season and a College Football Playoff National Championship following the 2025 season.

Sarratt, 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, had 65 receptions for 830 yards and led the FBS with 15 receiving touchdowns in his final season.