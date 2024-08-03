Analyst Picks Surprise Ravens’ Rookie to Make 2024 Roster

One of the more interesting parts about training camp and preseason in the NFL is the roster bubble and which underdog stories make it onto the final roster. The Baltimore Ravens have had a knack at finding gems in the undrafted free agent market and safety Beau Brade has a chance to be the next rookie in that legacy.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine wrote an article on “The 1 UDFA with Best Chance to Make the Roster in Every NFL Team’s Training Camp” and interestingly picked the safety Brade as the Ravens choice.

The Ravens currently have 26 rookies on their roster for preseason, with only 9 of them being draft picks.

Ballentine wrote, “The Baltimore Ravens have a nice trio of safeties at the top of the depth chart in Kyle Hamilton, Marcus Williams and Eddie Jackson.” With a top unit like that there could be questions about how Brade cracks the roster.

Some defensive back footwork, agility and catching drills. Check the one-handed snag by Beau Brade 👋🏈 pic.twitter.com/d5rLv0TRmI — Kyle Phoenix (@KylePBarber) July 31, 2024

Hamilton is dealing with an offseason injury, but he should be fine as the season starts, and Williams dealt with multiple injuries during the 2023 season.

Ballentine explained, “With Jackson replacing Geno Stone, the Ravens might want to ensure that they have proper depth at the position. That’s how Beau Brade could wind up making the roster.”

Brade will have some tough competition to secure a spot on a talented defense but if he shows out during his preseason appearances then defensive coordinator Zach Orr may not have a choice.

Safety Beau Brade Was a Surprise Non-Draft Pick

It is a little surprising that Brade was available for general manager Eric DeCosta to get in the undrafted rookie market as his overall ranks could have earned him a draft spot.

The Maryland safety was the 12th ranked safety in the draft according to ESPN and the 166th overall prospect (there were 257 players picked).

Ballentine wrote, “Brade has some versatility himself. According to Pro Football Focus, he lined up in the slot, as a box safety and deep at Maryland.”

The Ravens’ defense employs a lot of different looks and packages where they ask defenders to play a little outside their normal comfort zone. Brade’s ability to play both the run and the pass gives him a leg up on making the roster versus if he was a one-dimensional safety.

ESPN’s Steve Muench analyzed the safety and wrote, ” Brade has big hands and flashes the ability to pluck the ball out of the air. He’s an instinctive and tenacious run-defender who led Maryland in tackles each of the past two seasons.”

It may be an uphill battle for the rookie, but he has the talent and ability to contribute at the NFL level.

Veteran Safety Stands in the Way of Beau Brade

The Ravens entered a bit of a scramble mode when breakout safety Stone left for the division rival Cincinnati Bengals. It left them with a top duo of Hamilton and Williams but little depth behind that they could count on.

Jackson was signed on recently to be that solid depth piece to rotate with the starters, but the Ravens will likely need a fourth to account for potential injuries.

According to Ballentine, “Ar’Darius Washington will likely be the fourth safety, so Brade will have to convince the coaching staff that he’s worth keeping on as a fifth safety.”

Now, Brade could always solidify his spot by outplaying Washington, but the Ravens did just give the veteran a 1-year contract to return to the team.

However, Washington only has 8 games played and 12 total tackles in his career. Washington will need to earn his spot on the roster as well with those kinds of statistics, but he has impressed coaches this spring and summer in practices.