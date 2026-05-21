Bengals’ Joe Burrow Shares Blunt 3-Word Reaction to Trey Hendrickson Joining Ravens

In the aftermath of the canceled Maxx Crosby trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, the Baltimore Ravens pivoted quickly by agreeing to terms with former Cincinnati Bengals star defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

Even though the Ravens received their fair share of criticism for how everything was handled, the team ultimately improved its defensive squad ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Joe Burrow Reacts to Trey Hendrickson Joining Ravens

With Hendrickson leaving the Bengals for a division rival, the veteran star was bound to get some comments from his former teammates for deciding to switch teams in the AFC North.

Earlier this week, Bengals superstar quarterback Joe Burrow was asked about Hendrickson joining the Ravens, and he gave some interesting comments about his former teammate, which could be taken as a sort of jab, via FOX Sports: NFL.

“Not very surprising,” Burrow said. “Because I know Trey. I love Trey. I just know how he operates.”

During his introductory press conference with Baltimore, the Ravens’ newcomer talked a bit about facing Burrow.

“Joe is one of the best in the National Football League,” Hendrickson said of Burrow. “Going against quarterbacks is something that I like to affect games. So, I don’t go into it with a high or low standard, it’s my standard.”

There’s no question that the rivalry between the Ravens and Bengals has gone up a notch with Hendrickson now in Baltimore for the foreseeable future.

Burrow made it clear that these matchups between division rivals in the AFC North are always circled on the schedule every season.

“Anytime we play the Ravens, that one is circled,” Burrow said. “That goes back years, back from when Lamar [Jackson] and I were a lot younger. So that’s always a battle when we get after it.”

The real question moving forward is whether the addition of Hendrickson has given the Ravens the edge against the Bengals. Both teams are coming off disappointing seasons and will be looking to bounce back with a vengeance in 2026.

Derrick Henry Shares An Update After Injury Scare

Ravens star running back Derrick Henry gave the team a bit of a scare once OTAs got underway, as he seemed to suffer a knee injury, which is the last thing the team needs ahead of the 2026 campaign, even with the start of the season being a few months away.

Henry talked about the on-field incident but poked fun at it, since it clearly wasn’t that big a deal, via the team’s X account.

“I laid on the ground a little bit. The ground felt like a bed for a little while,” Henry said. “And I saw you all looked hot and bored, so I was like, ‘I’ve got to give them something to tweet and write.'”

After an impressive first season with the Ravens in 2024, Henry regressed a bit during the 2025 campaign despite racking up 16 rushing touchdowns and 1,745 yards from scrimmage. He’ll be looking to get back on track, along with Lamar Jackson and the rest of the team.