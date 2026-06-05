Ravens Expecting Big Season From Former 17-Sack Collegiate Pass Rusher

The Baltimore Ravens have vastly improved their pass rush during the offseason. The organization made it a priority to improve getting after the quarterback.

Edge Rusher Mike Green is entering his second season with the Baltimore Ravens and defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver recently sat down with Green to show him how he could have had more sacks last year.

“When Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver sat down with Mike Green to show him a film cut-up of just how close he came to getting a lot more sacks last season, Green was relieved,” Ryan Mink wrote in a Baltimore Ravens article. “After leading college football with 17 sacks at Marshall in 2024, Green was grappling with how he notched just 3.5 sacks as a rookie last season.”

Anthony Weaver Expects Double-Digit Sacks from Green in 2026

Anthony Weaver was brought on as the defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens after the team hired Jesse Minter as the head coach. Minter is known for being a defensive minded head coach. Weaver showed Green film clips of how he could’ve had way more sacks than he had in 2025.

“I think that cut-up showed me a lot about myself,” Green said. “Even though I feel like I didn’t necessarily meet the standard that I wanted to meet last year, I came very close.” Green said in the Baltimore Ravens article.

A former Marshall University standout, Green recorded 3.5 sacks and 41 total tackles in the 2025 season.

“It’s not an ability thing,” Weaver said in the article. “He is milliseconds away from having double-digit sacks, and we are going to do everything we can to try to make that happen this year.”

The Baltimore Ravens had 30 sacks total in the 2025 season which was tied for third fewest in the NFL. The Ravens will depend on Green to have a big second season as the team adapts to a new coaching staff.

“Green also welcomes the new coaching staff. He felt like the pass rush philosophy last year under the former regime didn’t unleash the edge rushers and wasn’t shaped around their strengths.” Mink wrote.

Trey Hendrickson and Jesse Minter

There’s no doubt the Baltimore Ravens defense should vastly improve with former Los Angeles Charger defensive coordinator Jesse Minter as head coach. Mike Green will have the opportunity to thrive under Minter’s system.

In 2025, the Chargers had the 5th ranked defense in the NFL under Minter. They held opponents to 20 points or fewer in 10 of their last 11 games, and they tied for third in interceptions with 19.

Under defensive coordinator Zach Orr, the Ravens ranked 24th in total defense during the 2025 season. Baltimore was the 10th ranked defense against the run. They were the 30th ranked defense against the pass.

Since the Baltimore Ravens signed Trey Hendrickson, many will wonder how Mike Green will fare now that Hendrickson is on the opposite side.

According to an ESPN article, Hendrickson ranks second in overall pressure rate (13.2%), according to ESPN Research, and has 61 sacks, the fourth-highest total. Hendrickson was a third-round selection by the New Orleans Saints in 2017 and has 81 sacks in nine NFL seasons.