Ravens Get Bold Prediction Surrounding QB Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson already has two MVPs under his belt. To think, Lamar Jackson wasn’t supposed to be good entering the league.

It’s safe to say he’s proved doubters wrong with his play. “Good Morning Football’s” Jamie Erdahl has predicted Lamar Jackson to win a third MVP award entering the 2026 season.

“Erdahl’s pick for MVP is Jackson,” Kevin Eck wrote in a Baltimore Ravens article. “Erdahl believes history will repeat itself for Jackson, who won his two prior MVP awards in his first season with a new offensive coordinator (Greg Roman in 2019, Todd Monken in 2023).

“Declan Doyle, in from having a top 10 offense with the Chicago Bears … and now he has this toy called Lamar Jackson,” Erdahl said in the Baltimore Ravens article.

Lamar Jackson Was Hurt for Most of 2025

In 2025, Jackson was off to a good start in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills. Jackson threw for 209 yards with three total touchdowns against Buffalo. That was the last time we saw a fully healthy Lamar Jackson perform.

One could argue that the Baltimore Ravens are a completely different team with Jackson on the field versus when he is off the field. He has been the focal point and heartbeat of the Baltimore Ravens since 2018.

Injuries played a role in the Ravens’ lack of success during the 2025 season. Lamar Jackson missing a few games early in the season hurt the franchise’s chances at the playoffs.

Even when Lamar Jackson played during the season, many questioned if he was healthy of not. Jackson did not have many fully participated in practices all year long dealing with multiple injuries (toe, ankle, back, knee). He missed four games due to injuries.

Baltimore needs the two-time MVP to be on the field to succeed. Not only does Jackson have to be on the field, but he also has to play well for the Ravens to go far.

Ravens Offense Expected to Look Different

“Two-time MVP Lamar Jackson has been especially enthused about rookie coordinator Declan Doyle’s offense,” Nate Davis wrote in a USA Today article. “Still, with so many moving parts – including an all-new interior O-line – plus a trip to Brazil early in the season, it could take some time for this team to jell in what’s almost always a highly-competitive division. Might help that schedule is backloaded, the Ravens’ last four games all against AFC North foes.”

According to another ESPN article, one of Doyle’s tactics for the 2026 season will be to call more play-action plays.

“New Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle spent time with both Ben Johnson and Sean Payton over the past three seasons, so we will see elements of those systems in his playcalling,” Matt Bowen wrote in the ESPN article. “And the key here is the passing game with Jackson, which will feature more play-action throws.”

A play-action scheme with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry is dangerous. Considering Doyle’s rushing success with the Bears, having Henry in the backfield will do wonders for his play-action scheme.

Lamar Jackson is healthy now. That means the Ravens are in prime position to compete. The team’s defense is expected to be better in 2026 as well. No matter if they are a 7-seed or a 1-seed, can they get over the hump and reach the Super Bowl?