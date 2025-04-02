Edge-Rusher Named ‘Very Logical’ Trade Target for Ravens

Expanding their options at edge-rusher makes sense for the Baltimore Ravens, especially when there’s a “very logical” trade fit on the market.

The player in question is Seattle Seahawks edge defender Boye Mafe. He’s a trade target the Ravens should pursue for a variety of reasons, according to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox.

He believes “adding a young pass-rusher to the equation would be wise. Kyle Van Noy led Baltimore in sacks last season but is 34 and will be a free agent in 2026. With $6.3 million in cap space, the Ravens should probably consider edge-rushers on rookie deals.”

Mafe fits the bill as a rising edge-rusher still playing on a rookie contract. The 26-year-old “should immediately mesh with what Baltimore does defensively. He logged eight tackles for loss and 21 quarterback pressures last season while playing under former Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.”

Familiarity with the way the Ravens play defense makes Maye an intriguing option. So does the uncertainty surrounding the defense’s primary pass-rushers.

Boye Mafe Deal Worth Exploring

As Knox pointed out, Mafe put some solid numbers on tape last season, but his sacks total was down from nine to six. That needn’t deter the Ravens, though. Not when Mafe has a flexible rush plan and the physical attributes to produce much more.

Several good examples of how Mafe attacks the pocket came in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. He frequently used quick hands against Garett Bolles, while also showcasing enough agility to consistently dip underneath the left tackle and close on the pocket.

This mix of technique and athleticism had Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS Media comparing how Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald used to use Kyle Van Noy with the Ravens.

Van Noy is still a force, one good enough to have led the Ravens with a career-high 12.5 sacks last season. Yet he’s also 34, so the Ravens need a natural successor.

Mafe qualifies as somebody who could learn from Van Noy initially and even start across from him if the Ravens shuffle the deck further at outside linebacker.

Ravens Have Choices to Make at Edge-Rusher

There are a few more moves Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta can make to reshape the edge-rusher rotation. One could involve trading a breakout player who logged double-digit sacks for the first time in 2024, but is set to enter free agency next year.

This potential deal would further deplete a group already trimmed by Malik Harrison joining AFC North rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025 NFL free agency. Harrison’s departure leaves the Ravens counting on oft-injured 2022 second-round draft pick David Ojabo to stay healthy and get onto the field more often.

The Ravens still have Tavius Robinson, but the 6-foot-6, 262-pounder’s production has yet to match his physicality. It means there’s room for another gifted edge defender on the roster, even if DeCosta needed to make a trade.

Mafe represents a bargain because he carries a cap hit of just $2,724,352 for this year, according to Spotrac.com. DeCosta could easily fold this figure into $12,642,626 worth of remaining salary cap space.

The Seahawks are more likely to offload Mafe’s remaining contract after “they just added DeMarcus Lawrence to an edge rotation that also features Leonard Williams and Derick Hall,” per Knox.

A low-cost deal for Mafe would give the Ravens a player who has flashed the potential to be more disruptive. Somebody whose raw tools would be refined on the watch of Van Noy.