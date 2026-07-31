Pair of Ravens Rework Contracts to Create Salary Cap Space

The Baltimore Ravens are looking for team players — and realistic ones as well.

Two Ravens reworked their contracts on Friday — defensive tackle Broderick Washington and offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees — with both agreeing to new deals in order to create salary cap space for the team.

“DL Broderick Washington signed a 1-year, $2M fully guaranteed renegotiated contract with the Ravens that includes $250k of available incentives,” Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti wrote on his official X account on Friday. “The new deal frees up $2M of cap space for Baltimore this season.”

Vorhees was headed into the final season of his 4-year, $3.94 million rookie contract but saw his salary cap number jump up to $3.699 million for 2026 due to the NFL Incentives Program.

“Ravens G Andrew Vorhees also renegotiated deal to create some cap savings for Ravens,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote on X on Friday. “Ravens creating more breathing room under cap.”

Washington Cut Candidate Before Training Camp

Washington was put on season-ending injured reserve early in the 2025 season and only played in 3 regular-season games.

Headed into 2026, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton put Washington on his list of the best NFL veterans who could have a hard time making the 53-man roster this fall.

Washington’s injury — originally thought to be his ankle — was actually to his Achilles tendon and required surgery, but it wasn’t actually for a torn Achilles tendon.