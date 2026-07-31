Pair of Ravens Rework Contracts to Create Salary Cap Space

The Baltimore Ravens are looking for team players — and realistic ones as well.
Two Ravens reworked their contracts on Friday — defensive tackle Broderick Washington and offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees — with both agreeing to new deals in order to create salary cap space for the team.
“DL Broderick Washington signed a 1-year, $2M fully guaranteed renegotiated contract with the Ravens that includes $250k of available incentives,” Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti wrote on his official X account on Friday. “The new deal frees up $2M of cap space for Baltimore this season.”
Vorhees was headed into the final season of his 4-year, $3.94 million rookie contract but saw his salary cap number jump up to $3.699 million for 2026 due to the NFL Incentives Program.
“Ravens G Andrew Vorhees also renegotiated deal to create some cap savings for Ravens,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote on X on Friday. “Ravens creating more breathing room under cap.”
Washington Cut Candidate Before Training Camp
Washington was put on season-ending injured reserve early in the 2025 season and only played in 3 regular-season games.
Headed into 2026, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton put Washington on his list of the best NFL veterans who could have a hard time making the 53-man roster this fall.
Washington’s injury — originally thought to be his ankle — was actually to his Achilles tendon and required surgery, but it wasn’t actually for a torn Achilles tendon.
“Broderick Washington Jr. has been a solid rotational player across the Baltimore Ravens defensive line for six seasons,” Moton wrote. “He’s played at least 44 percent of the defensive snaps in three of the last four years, but his time with the team could come to an end this summer … Nnamdi Madubuike could play in the upcoming season after undergoing neck surgery. The Ravens signed Calais Campbell. If both are expected to play a significant number of snaps, Washington may be a cut candidate after missing most of the previous season.”
Andrew Vorhees Scored Massive Offseason Payday
Voorhees, who started all 17 regular-season games in 2025, was 1 of the NFL’s top earners in the league’s annual performance-based incentives program — the bonus system the league uses to pay players with low salaries and high snap counts.
Vorhees landed a $1.199 million bonus, ranking him No. 6 in the NFL’s bonus payouts as the league dropped $542 million in 2026 bonuses. Chicago Bears cornerback Nahson Wright took the No. 1 spot with a $1.4 million bonus.
“Ravens guard Andrew Vorhees ranked 6th in the NFL’s Performance-Based Pay Distribution, earning an additional $1.199M,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on X. “Under the Performance-Based Pay program, a fund is used as a supplemental form of player compensation based upon a comparison of playing time to salary.”
Since 2002, the NFL has paid out approximately $3.8 billion in bonuses through the incentives program.
“Ravens guard Andrew Vorhees has earned $1.2 million in additional performance-based pay, 6th most in the NFL,” The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer wrote on X. “The bonus reflects Vorhees’ high 2025 snap count. The $1.2 million bonus does not count against the Ravens’ salary cap. It’s a separate pool of money.”
There was some understandable confusion how Vorhees, 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, could receive a performance-based bonus. According to Pro Football Focus, Vorhees’ 54.6 overall grade put him among the worst offensive linemen in the NFL in 2025.
Pair of Ravens Rework Contracts to Create Salary Cap Space