Ravens’ Calais Campbell Addresses Retirement Rumors

The Baltimore Ravens have been one of the more active teams in the NFL this offseason. While their handling of the failed Maxx Crosby trade has dominated headlines, the front office managed to move past that incident by swiftly addressing their defense with the addition of several key players.

As part of that, the team reunited with veteran defensive tackle Calais Campbell, who spent three seasons with Baltimore from 2020 to 2022. As he prepares for his age-40 season, Campbell is still going strong, although it’s clear that he is nearing the end of his career. According to the man himself, it sounds like this will be his final year in the NFL.

Calais Campbell Reveals Retirement Plans

Campbell was selected in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, and after a slow rookie campaign, he’s been one of the most consistent defensive linemen in the pros. After spending the first nine seasons of his career with the Cardinals, Campbell has since spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ravens, Atlanta Falcons, and Miami Dolphins before returning to Arizona in 2025.

At the peak of his powers, Campbell was one of the best players at his position. From 2014 to 2020, Campbell earned six Pro Bowl selections and three All-Pro honors. His best season came in 2017 while with the Jags, as he racked up a career-high 14.5 sacks, which helped him earn his only All-Pro First Team selection and a second-place finish in the Defensive Player of the Year race.

Even as he’s gotten older, Campbell has remained productive, as he racked up 6.5 sacks while starting all 17 games for the Cardinals last season. Now, Campbell will look to help shore up the Ravens’ defensive line in what could be the final year of his career. And while he has said in the past that he wouldn’t return for another campaign, Campbell made it clear that this is going to be the last season of his storied career.

“I always tell myself — and this year I feel it as strongly as ever — that this is probably going to be my last year,” Campbell said when speaking to reporters. “I know I said that last year and the year before, but I genuinely meant it at the time. I always tell myself to play well enough to be able to get a job again if I want to. If I go out there and perform to the level I want to play, I’m probably going to have to turn somebody down next year … I’m playing this year as if it’s my last year.”

Calais Campbell Looking to Go Out with a Bang for the Ravens

At this point, the only thing Campbell has left to chase in his career is a Super Bowl championship. He came up just short in his quest to raise the Lombardi Trophy as a rookie with the Cardinals, and he hasn’t managed to find his way back to the Big Game ever since then. The good news for him is that the Ravens are entering the year with Super Bowl expectations.

Campbell isn’t going to be the star of the defensive line that he was earlier in his career, but he can still hold his own, no matter where he lines up for Baltimore. After missing out on Crosby, though, it’s clear this team is going to have to get contributions from up and down its roster, and that involves getting one more great season out of Campbell before he decides to ride off into the sunset.