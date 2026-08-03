Ravens Looking to Settle Offensive Position Between Two Players

Training camp is off to a blazing start across the NFL and position battles are in full throttle.

One of the biggest losses the Ravens had during this offseason was Tyler Linderbaum. Linderbaum joined the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency leaving a giant hole in the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive line.

In training camp, the team has two players in mind to replace Linderbaum.

“One of the top priorities of Ravens training camp is finding the replacement for Tyler Linderbaum, a three-time Pro Bow player who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency,” Jamison Hensley wrote in an ESPN article. “The competition is between recently signed Ethan Pocic and Danny Pinter, who has been working with the first team for most of the offseason. The battle mightnot heat up immediately because the Ravens are being cautious with Pocic, who sustained a torn Achilles in December. This ultimately could be decided by experience: Pocic has made 97 career starts and Pinter has totaled 10.”

Baltimore Ravens Looking to Improve Offensive Line

The Baltimore Ravens signed veteran center Danny Pinter who previously played for the Indianapolis Colts.

Pinter was an All-MAC selection at Ball State in 2019 and a 5th round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2020.

“In 2024, Pinter appeared in 14 games and started at center in Weeks 13 and 15, earning a career-high 82.9 Pro Football Focus overall grade as a starter in the Colts’ Week 13 win over the New England Patriots.” Glenn Erby wrote in a Ravens Wire article.

In 2025, Pinter played just 139 snaps in a backup role, earning a 56.5 PFF grade in six appearances last season. The Baltimore Ravens signed veteran center Ethan Pocic on July 17.

“While I think [center] Ethan Pocic is a downgrade over Tyler Linderbaum in the running game, I think they are similar as pass blockers,” Ravens in 5’s Gordon McGuinness wrote. “Meanwhile the Ravens have upgraded at both guard spots with the additions of John Simpson and Vega Ioane. The guard spots killed multiple drives per game for the Ravens last year, so even if they can be an average pairing it is a huge improvement.

“But that’s not the biggest reason for me buying this. That’s the addition of Dwayne Ledford as the new offensive line coach. Ledford is one of the best in the game and some of the early noise coming out of training camp has me feeling better about the fundamentals of this unit. The Ravens probably won’t have a top five offensive line in 2026, but if it’s even in the top 16 then this offense is going to be just fine.”

Vega Ioane Expected to Start at Guard

Vega Ioane, an offensive guard, was selected by the Ravens with the 14th overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft. Ioane allowed zero sacks during his collegiate 2025 season. He is already receiving high praise from league sources due to his ability to perform.

To whom much is given, much is required. All the praise Ioane is getting will only increase pressure on the big guy to perform.

Over his past two seasons in college, Vega Ioane has allowed zero sacks in over 808 snaps on offense. Last year, he recorded 298 snaps with zero sacks allowed. It’s safe to say whoever goes up against Ioane in 2026 will have their hands full.