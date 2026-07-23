Multiple Ravens Wide Receivers Pushing for WR3 Position Before Camp

The Baltimore Ravens are preparing for training camp as they enter another season with Super Bowl aspirations.

After drafting a couple of receivers, multiple people will be competing for the wide receiver 3 position. This is what training camp is for.

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Elijah Sarratt and Ja’Kobi Lane in the 2026 NFL draft. Both wideouts had stellar 2025 collegiate seasons.

Elijah Sarratt was selected in the fourth round of the NFL draft. He caught 62 passes for the Indiana Hoosiers, recording 802 yards during the 2025 season. The season before he caught 53 passes, recording 957 yards. Sarratt passes the eye test when winning one-on-one matchups.

Ja’Kobi Lane caught 99 passes, recording 1,363 yards in three years at the University of Southern California. Lane was selected in the third round of the NFL draft.

Devontez Walker Looking to Step Up

“The depth chart is wide open after Flowers and Bateman,” Jamison Hensley wrote in an ESPN article. “The competition centers on a lot of young targets in Devontez Walker, who has four touchdowns on seven career catches, and two rookie draft picks (Ja’Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt). Walker, Lane and Sarratt all flashed during spring practices. Baltimore has typically gone with veterans like DeAndre Hopkins, Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor for the No. 3 wide receiver spot. But, unless the Ravens bring in a free agent wideout in camp, they will fill that spot with a promising prospect.”

Devontez Walker seems to be a big play waiting to happen and he is ready to prove why he can step in to a bigger role. Walker believes he can possibly be a solid number 3 wideout.

With Walker looking to step into the Wide Receiver 3 role, his numbers should skyrocket during the 2026 season. That’s if he beats out these hungry rookies coming in behind him. Walker has impressed during this offseason.

“Walker was the most impressive of that group during OTAs and mandatory minicamp,” Clifton Brown wrote in a Baltimore Ravens article. “He has already been productive while seeing limited action. Four of Walker’s nine career receptions have gone for touchdowns, including a 38-yard hookup from Jackson to Walker in the regular-season finale at Pittsburgh.

Rashod Bateman Looking to Bounce Back

After a rough 2025, Rashod Bateman looks to have a year like he had in 2024.

Baltimore signed the former first round pick to a three-year $36.75 million contract extension in June 2025. Many would say Bateman earned this extension after an impressive 2024 season with the Ravens.

Bateman played all 17 games for the Ravens in 2024. The Ravens wideout recorded nine touchdowns and racked up 756 yards during the 2024 season. Bateman only had 19 receptions for 224 yards in the 2025 season. While injuries played a role, he played in 13 of the Ravens’ 17 games in 2025.

To be honest, if there’s anybody that should be itching to get back on the field, it should be Bateman. Zay Flowers will continue to perform. No doubt about that. Bateman has to solidify himself as a good number 2 wideout to compliment Flowers.

The Baltimore Ravens will need their wide receivers to step up in a huge way for the Ravens to get back to glory.