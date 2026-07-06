Ravens’ $12.8 Million First-Round Pick Called ‘Foundational Piece’

The Baltimore Ravens really don’t know what they have in cornerback and 2024 1st-round pick Nate Wiggins through his 1st 2 seasons.

While Wiggins has been more than up to the task of being a starting NFL cornerback, he’s been doing it at much less than full strength.

That’s why Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox thinks Wiggins, presumably now fully healthy after surprise offseason surgery, could end up the “building block” for the entire defense in years to come.

“If anything, the Clemson product was more impressive in Year 2 than he was as a rookie,” Knox wrote on July 5. “Wiggins saw a slight dip in coverage efficiency, as he allowed an opposing passer rating of 66.7 in 2024 and 76.6 in 2025. However, he also saw a significantly expanded role. After playing 68 percent of the defensive snaps as a rookie, Wiggins played 91 percent of the snaps in 2025 while starting all 17 games. What might be most impressive is the fact that, according to Wiggins, he had been playing at about ’60-70 percent’ before undergoing an undisclosed surgery this offseason … If Wiggins is healthier than he’s ever been as a pro, and he adapts quickly to Jesse Minter’s defense, he should go from being a promising building block to a fully fledged foundational piece this season.”

Wiggins is headed into the 3rd season of his 4-year, $12.8 million rookie contract in 2026 — which means he’s eligible for his 1st contract extension once the season is over.

Nate Wiggins Ready to Roll Out New Version

During a recent podcast appearance, Wiggins said he’s played at about “60 or 70 percent” for his 1st 2 seasons but is finally back to full health after undergoing an undisclosed offseason surgery.

“They’re going to see a big transition this year,” Wiggins said. “How I move, all that. . . . I’m just so happy going into this year. I know the coaches are happy. They say it every day. I know it’s going to be a big year for me and I just can’t wait … people are going to see The Full Nate.”

If Wiggins has been hurt the last 2 seasons, he hasn’t let it keep him off the field. He’s only missed 2 regular-season games, and both were his rookie year in 2024. He started all 17 games in 2025 and finished with 76 tackles, 3 interceptions, 14 pass deflections, and 2 tackles for loss.

Through his 1st 2 seasons, Wiggins has an incredible 27 pass deflections and 4 interceptions.

Rare Combination of Size, Speed, & Talent

That Wiggins has been hurt and able to play at the level he has truly speaks to his rare combination of size, speed, and talent.

Pro Football Focus gave Wiggins a 63.8 overall grade in 2025, which placed him 54th out of 114 eligible NFL cornerbacks, which is pretty good considering he’s been injured to the point he needed surgery. Opposing quarterbacks had a 73.0 passer rating when targeting Wiggins, which means when the pressure was on, he was still about as good as it gets.

The thought of Wiggins, 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, getting back to full strength could be the difference in the Ravens making the playoffs or not. Wiggins was an All-ACC pick and looked the part on the field during 3 seasons at Clemson, but it was the 40-yard dash he ran in 4.28 seconds at the NFL scouting combine that really turned heads.

If Wiggins can be elite, the Ravens already have the NFL’s best pound-for-pound defensive player in safety Kyle Hamilton. That duo could be an absolute nightmare for opposing offenses.