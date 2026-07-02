Ravens Predicted to Start Veteran at ‘Weakest Position’

One could argue the Baltimore Ravens weakest position is at center as the team is presently constructed. General Manager Eric DeCosta opted out of drafting a center in the 2026 NFL draft.

Everything changed when former Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum joined the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.

“Three-time Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum leaving to sign a market-shattering contract with the Las Vegas Raiders created a huge void at center,” Kevin Eck wrote in a Baltimore Ravens article. “It was widely believed the Ravens would draft his successor, but two prospects they coveted (Iowa’s Logan Jones and Florida’s Jake Slaughter) went off the board earlier than expected.

However, there’s one move the Ravens pulled off during the offseason that could change the outlook of the center position.

Danny Pinter Predicted to Start for Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens signed veteran center Danny Pinter who previously played for the Indianapolis Colts.

Pinter was an All-MAC selection at Ball State in 2019 and a 5th round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2020.

“In 2024, Pinter appeared in 14 games and started at center in Weeks 13 and 15, earning a career-high 82.9 Pro Football Focus overall grade as a starter in the Colts’ Week 13 win over the New England Patriots.” Glenn Erby wrote in a Ravens Wire article.

In 2025, Pinter played just 139 snaps in a backup role, earning a 56.5 PFF grade in six appearances last season.

Additionally, there will be a competition to win the starting job between Danny Pinter Jovaughn Gwyn, and Corey Bullock. With Pinter having the most starting experience, he is predicted to get the starting job.

“I’ve been saying since the draft ended without them addressing the position that I believe the Ravens’ Week 1 starting center will come from outside the organization,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote. “I’m going to stick with that, although I fully acknowledge that the closer we get to the start of training camp, the more my belief in that prediction will wane. If they don’t make a move, I expect Danny Pinter to win the job.”

Baltimore Ravens Addressed Offensive Line

After a rough 2025, there was pressure on Baltimore to address their offensive line. The team drafted offensive guard Vega Ioane out of Penn State University. Ioane allowed zero sacks during his collegiate 2025 season.

Over the past two seasons, Vega Ioane has allowed zero sacks in over 808 snaps on offense. Last year, he recorded 298 snaps with zero sacks allowed. It’s safe to say whoever goes up against Ioane in 2026 will have their hands full.

According to PFF, the Baltimore Ravens offensive line ranked 17th in the NFL. This was at the fault of primarily Daniel Faalele who is now a member of the New York Giants.

“Before drafting Ioane, the Ravens signed veteran John Simpson, who has played exclusively at left guard the past three seasons, including in 2023 with the Ravens.” Ryan Mink wrote.

“According to Pro Football Focus, Ioane played 135 snaps at right guard during his junior season and 149 in his sophomore year. He also played 17 snaps at center in 2024. But that’s compared to 1,349 snaps at left guard the past two seasons.”