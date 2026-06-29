Ravens Rookies Expected to Make Immediate Impact in ‘Projected Roles’

The Baltimore Ravens are known for drafting players who can make an immediate impact on the field. For example, look at Kyle Hamilton.

Hamilton is already a three time All-Pro after being drafted by Baltimore in 2022. In this year’s draft class, Baltimore’s draft picks have the same potential to make an immediate impact as soon as the season starts.

Offensive guard Vega Ioane was the Ravens’ first round draft pick in 2026. The Penn State University standout is expected to make a great impact by stepping into a starting position right away.

“Ioane has seamlessly stepped into the starting right guard spot. Coaches and team veterans said it seems like he’s played there for years, even though Ioane was mostly a left guard at Penn State,” Ryan Mink wrote in a Baltimore Ravens article. “The first-round pick is expected to instantly elevate the Ravens’ interior offensive line play, helping to give Lamar Jackson more comfort in the pocket and pave more holes for Derrick Henry.”

I don’t need to tell you how bad the Ravens needed to revamp their offensive line, but there’s no need to go back down memory lane.

Ravens Improve Wide Receiver Room

“(Lane) stands in at 6-foot-4, 208 pounds, which will make him the biggest wide receiver on the Ravens’ roster by far, slotting alongside top three receivers Zay Flowers (5-foot-9), Rashod Bateman (6-foot-1), Devontez Walker (6-foot-1), and LaJohntay Wester (5-foot-9).” Ryan Mink wrote in another Baltimore Ravens article. “The Ravens wanted to diversify their wide receiver room, and they certainly did that with Lane.”

This draft pick was one of the most crucial picks Baltimore could have made. Drafting Ja’Kobi Lane in the third round filled Baltimore’s wide receiver need specifically on the outside.

If you’ve paid attention to Ja’Kobi Lane throughout his career, he is known for making impressive, contested catches. With Lane’s size, he also displays some game-breaking speed as well. His presence as a red-zone threat will be improve the Ravens’ red-zone passing game.

“Lane flashed his ability this spring to make catches that make you go ‘wow.'” Mink wrote. The big-bodied third-round pick with a huge catch radius will primarily be an outside receiver, but he ran a diverse route tree during practices, showing he’s more than a red-zone and perimeter threat.”

Zion Young Improves Ravens’ Pass Rush

The last position the Ravens need to improve at was pass rush. Baltimore signed Zion Young in the second of the NFL draft.

Drafted out of the University of Missouri, Young will be a big help in the Ravens pass rush. He played in 13 games in the 2025 season, recording 42 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 2.5 forced fumbles. In the previous seasons, he started all 11 games at Michigan State, accumulating 47 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 2.5 sacks.

“Young’s physicality jumped out even before he put on pads and built more excitement for what he could show during training camp,” Mink wrote. In a rotation with Trey Hendrickson, Tavius Robinson and Mike Green, Young could carve out a role as an edge-setting run stopper and power rusher (potentially even inside) who can collapse the pocket.”