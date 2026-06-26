Ravens OC Declan Doyle Faced With Pressure Entering 2026 Season

The Baltimore Ravens are facing pressure entering the 2026 season. But what else is new?

The team has a two-time MVP, possibly one of the best running backs in this generation, an improved offensive line, and a defense that is expected to be significantly better.

With a new offensive coordinator, many will wonder if Declan Doyle is the man to lead this Baltimore Ravens offense.

“It has never been easier to rise through the offensive coaching ranks to a head coaching job. Teams have chased the next Sean McVay or Kyle Shanahan since those coaches got their jobs in 2017,” Ben Solak wrote in an ESPN article. “Zac Taylor, Kevin O’Connell and Matt LaFleur were offensive coordinators for only two seasons before getting their head coaching gigs.”

“Doyle might be next on that list. He was the league’s youngest offensive coordinator last season at 28 under the Bears’ Ben Johnson, and this season he’ll call plays for the Ravens in his second OC stint.”

Declan Doyle’s Stint With the Chicago Bears

Declan Doyle spent 2025 with the Chicago Bears. Last season, the Bears ranked ninth in total offense averaging 25.9 points per game. They also ranked third in rushing in the entire NFL.

However, some people may attribute the Bears’ offensive success to Ben Johnson considering he was an offensive mastermind with the Detroit Lions.

Nonetheless, Doyle did contribute to that 2025 Bears team no matter what anyone says. Now, he looks to take Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to new heights offensively. It’s a tough a task, but doable.

“He gets the unique advantage of calling plays for quarterback Lamar Jackson, a two-time MVP who is almost an offense unto himself given his unique dual-threat ability,” Solak wrote. If Doyle matches his reputation as a fast-rising coaching star, he’ll have head coaching interviews by the time the 2026 season finishes.”

Declan Doyle Preparing New Tactic For Ravens Offense

According to another ESPN article, one of Doyle’s tactics for the 2026 season will be to call more play-action plays.

“New Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle spent time with both Ben Johnson and Sean Payton over the past three seasons, so we will see elements of those systems in his playcalling,” Matt Bowen wrote in the ESPN article. “And the key here is the passing game with Jackson, which will feature more play-action throws.”

A dangerous play-action scheme with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry is dangerous. Considering Doyle’s rushing success with the Bears, having Henry in the backfield will do wonders for his play-action scheme.

In 2024, he rushed for 1,921 yards while averaging 5.9 yards per carry. In 2025, Henry rushed for 1,595 yards while averaging 5.2 yards per carry. While Henry has been a great asset to the Ravens, there have been times when Baltimore did not use the star running back on some occasions.

Hopefully, touches will not be a problem in 2026. If all things go well and players are healthy, the Baltimore Ravens should be one of the top rushing teams in the NFL.

Lamar Jackson is healthy now. That means the Ravens are in prime position to compete. The team’s defense is expected to be better in 2026 as well. But can they get over the hump and reach the Super Bowl?