Ravens, Lamar Jackson Expected to Thrive Under New Offensive Tactic

There are new voices in Baltimore for the 2026 season. You can expect the Ravens to look a little bit different than in years past.

The Ravens brought in former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle to call plays.

According to an ESPN article, one of his tactics for the 2026 season will be to call more play-action plays.

New Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle spent time with both Ben Johnson and Sean Payton over the past three seasons, so we will see elements of those systems in his playcalling,” Matt Bowen wrote in the ESPN article. “And the key here is the passing game with Jackson, which will feature more play-action throws.”

Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry Open Up Dangerous Scheme

Let’s talk a little bit about Derrick Henry. The guy is a monster. Derrick Henry ranks number 4 in the Baltimore Ravens’ all-time rushing list. He has rushed for 3,516 yards since joining the Ravens in 2024.

In 2024, he rushed for 1,921 yards while averaging 5.9 yards per carry. In 2025, Henry rushed for 1,595 yards while averaging 5.2 yards per carry. While Henry has been a great asset to the Ravens, there have been times when Baltimore did not use the star running back on some occasions.

Derrick Henry’s numbers went down a little bit in 2025, but not because of Henry’s ability. The Baltimore Ravens did not feed the star the ball as much as they did in 2024.

Why does this matter?

When you have a running back that requires so much attention, it usually opens up your play-action scheme. With Doyle bringing this new scheme to Baltimore, we can expect Lamar Jackson to thrive.

Why? Because Caleb Williams did.

“Last season, while Doyle was working with Johnson in Chicago, Caleb Williams attempted 181 play-action passes, the second most in the league,” Bowen wrote.

Caleb Williams threw for 3,942 yards with 27 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in 17 games for the Chicago Bears in 2025. This tells you all you need to know.

Lamar Jackson Looking to Be Better in 2026

“Jackson played in only 13 games, finishing with 75 play-action attempts, however, he averaged a league-best 13.1 YPA on those throws,” Bowen wrote. Doyle can create more rhythm concepts for Jackson, and he can move the pocket on bootlegs to get the QB on the edges.”

Baltimore’s 2025 season started with massive super bowl expectations, but the team finished with an 8-9 record. This outcome was primarily due to the health of Lamar Jackson and Baltimore’s struggling defense.

Even when Lamar Jackson played during the 2025 season, many questioned if he was healthy or not. Jackson did not have many fully participated in practices all year long dealing with multiple injuries (toe, ankle, back, knee). He missed four games due to injuries.

However, Lamar Jackson is healthy now. That means the Ravens are in prime position to compete. The team’s defense is expected to be better in 2026 as well. But can they get over the hump and reach the Super Bowl?

It’s something Lamar Jackson has been waiting on his whole career, but the young quarterback has to go out show why he’s a two-time MVP especially in the biggest moments.