Ravens OC Declan Doyle Irons out Game Plan Details With Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens offense should vastly different in 2026 offseason. These changes involve some new habits the Ravens offense are adapting to.

Declan Doyle revealed how he sits down with Lamar Jackson after all the team’s meetings are over.

“In forming the game plan, Ravens OC Declan Doyle sits down one-on-one with Lamar Jackson in his office after all the meetings are over and goes over the calls,” Jamison Hensley wrote on his official X account.

“It takes as long as it takes,” Doyle said to the media. “I explained that to him: ‘I don’t always want to hold you hostage, but I need to know what you’re feeling.”

What We Can Expect the Ravens Offense to Look Like

According to an ESPN article, one of his tactics for the 2026 season will be to call more play-action plays.

“New Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle spent time with both Ben Johnson and Sean Payton over the past three seasons, so we will see elements of those systems in his playcalling,” Matt Bowen wrote in the ESPN article. “And the key here is the passing game with Jackson, which will feature more play-action throws.”

The Chicago Bears thrived under Ben Johnson and Declan Doyle. A large part of this was due to their running game. Now, Declan Doyle has Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson.

In 2024, Henry rushed for 1,921 yards while averaging 5.9 yards per carry. In 2025, he rushed for 1,595 yards while averaging 5.2 yards per carry.

Derrick Henry’s numbers went down a little bit in 2025, but not because of Henry’s ability. The Baltimore Ravens did not feed the star the ball as much as they did in 2024.

When you have a running back that requires so much attention, it usually opens up your play-action scheme. With Doyle bringing this new scheme to Baltimore, we can expect Lamar Jackson to thrive.

Why? Because Caleb Williams did.

“Last season, while Doyle was working with Johnson in Chicago, Caleb Williams attempted 181 play-action passes, the second most in the league,” Bowen wrote.

Lamar Jackson Returning Healthy in 2026

“Jackson played in only 13 games, finishing with 75 play-action attempts, however, he averaged a league-best 13.1 YPA on those throws,” Bowen wrote. Doyle can create more rhythm concepts for Jackson, and he can move the pocket on bootlegs to get the QB on the edges.”

Baltimore’s 2025 season started with massive super bowl expectations, but the team finished with an 8-9 record. This outcome was primarily due to the health of Lamar Jackson and Baltimore’s struggling defense.

Even when Lamar Jackson played during the 2025 season, many questioned if he was healthy or not. Jackson did not have many fully participated in practices all year long dealing with multiple injuries (toe, ankle, back, knee). He missed four games due to injuries.

However, Lamar Jackson is healthy now. That means the Ravens are in prime position to compete. The team’s defense is expected to be better in 2026 as well with Jesse Minter calling the defense.

It’s something Lamar Jackson has been waiting on his whole career, but the young quarterback has to go out show why he’s a two-time MVP especially in the biggest moments.