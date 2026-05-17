Ravens’ 6-foot-2, 315 Pound Defender Called ‘Cut Candidate’

The season-ending neck injury to NFL All-Pro Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike may have doomed the defense from the start of the 2025 season. Madubuike, long considered 1 of the league’s elite interior defensive linemen, only played 2 games as his team ultimately finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs.

Another injury, much less publicized and at the same position, ended up completely robbing the Ravens of any depth on the interior defensive line after Broderick Washington was put on season-ending injured reserve around the same time as Madubuike, and only played in 3 games.

Headed into 2026, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton put Washington on his list of the best NFL veterans who could have a hard time making the 53-man roster this fall.

Washington’s injury — originally thought to be his ankle — was actually to his Achilles tendon and required surgery, but it wasn’t actually for a torn Achilles tendon.