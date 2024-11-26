Ravens RB Derrick Henry Disrespected by All-Pro After Dominating Chargers

There wasn’t much more Derrick Henry could have done to help the Baltimore Ravens dominate the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12, but Khalil Mack still isn’t impressed.

The All-Pro defensive end watched Henry tear through his Chargers defense for 140 yards to key a 30-23 win for the Ravens on Monday Night Football. Nobody on L.A.’s defense had an answer for the two-time NFL rushing champion, but Mack wouldn’t give Henry his props.

Instead, the veteran is keen to see the Ravens again because he’s confident he’d stop Henry the next time. Speaking after the game on Monday, November 25, Mack told reporters, including NFL Network’s Bridget Condon, “That’s the thing, man. I don’t think it’s hard to play against that guy, and hopefully we see this team again. That’s all.”

Khalil Mack on playing against Derrick Henry "That's the thing, man. I don't think it's hard to play against that guy, and hopefully we see this team again. That's all."#Chargers — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) November 26, 2024

Those are bold words after Henry averaged 5.8 yards per carry, rushed for nine first downs and twice converted on fourth down, but Mack wasn’t done talking. Instead, the 33-year-old told ESPN’s Kris Rhim, “It’s not hard for me to play against that guy. I love playing against the greats and this was no different. When I say ‘hard,’ I mean in the sense of playing against him. If I’m on the field, I know if he come to my side I got him.”

Neither Mack nor any other member of the Chargers’ defensive front seven “got” Henry on Monday night.

Derrick Henry Ran Through Chargers

Henry spent the whole night in California swatting defenders aside as if they were minor annoyances, rather than genuine threats. A great example of the way he toyed with the Chargers was this double stiff-arm move on the same run, highlighted by NFL on CBS.

The play summed up how the Chargers were bludgeoned by Henry and Co. on the ground. Third-down back Justice Hill and quarterback Lamar Jackson also got in on the act to help the Ravens amass 212 yards on 37 rushing attempts.

Everybody played their part, but Henry was the closer who got the ball in clutch situations. Like when the 30-year-old turned a 4th-and-short in Ravens territory into this 27-yard gain late in the third quarter.

Going for it on fourth down in your own half of the field is usually a no-no. Especially when only leading by a point, but Ravens head coach John Harbaugh knows the risk is reduced when Henry is in the backfield. Baltimore’s ultimate finisher was responsible for another of the three fourth-down conversions Harbaugh’s team managed on the night.

Henry has taken his game up a level since joining the Ravens in free agency. He’s never been satisfied, even when topping 1,000 yards rushing as early as Week 9.

This was vintage stuff from the dominant running back of his era. A performance worthy of more respect than Mack offered.

Khalil Mack Has Given the Ravens Bulletin-Board Material

Not that they needed any, but Mack has provided the Ravens with extra motivation to earn their respect come playoff time. His comments should be pinned to every bulletin board in the halls of M&T Bank Stadium.

If Mack doesn’t rate Henry’s 140 yards this week, how about the King breaks 200 if the two teams meet again in the postseason? That would surely be worthy of a more gracious reaction from a player who finished with just three solo tackles, none for loss, in Week 12.

For now, Henry and the Ravens should simply view Mack as one more doubter they can prove wrong. The ultimate rebuttal will come from winning a championship, and it would be foolish to dismiss the Ravens’ chances as long as Henry stays upright.