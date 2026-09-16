Ravens’ Derrick Henry Gets Bold Prediction by NFL Legend

Derrick Henry is climbing up the ranks in the NFL’s all-time rushing list. After a stellar performance against the Indianapolis Colts, a certain NFL legend has a bold prediction for the big guy.

“Emmitt Smith has been the NFL’s all-time rushing leader for more than 20 years, and it’s long been believed that the Hall of Fame running back’s record of 18,355 yards would never be broken,” Kevin Eck wrote in a Baltimore Ravens article. “However, with Derrick Henry showing no signs of slowing down at 32, the possibility of him surpassing Smith isn’t as far-fetched as it once seemed.”

Derrick Henry ran for 144 yards and three touchdowns in the Ravens’ win over the Colts. Emmitt Smith thinks Henry has legitimate shot at breaking his all-time NFL rushing record.

“Oh yeah, I think it’s possible,” Smith said via DraftKings. “Derrick Henry is a bigger back. He takes great care of his body. He’s in great shape… Derrick Henry broke my [Florida] state high school record. So I believe he could do it again.”

Adrian Peterson Chimes In On Henry’s Career

NFL Legend Adrian Peterson also believes the big man can play at a high level for several more years. Adrian Peterson spent most of his career with the Minnesota Vikings and last played for the Washington Commanders. Peterson is sixth on the all-time rushing list with 14,918 yards.

“He’s obviously gifted,” Peterson told RG’s Kyle Odegard. “He’s gifted with size, good speed, agility. To be that big and to move the way he moves, it’s been impressive to see him do that, and continue to do it here at 32 years old. I feel like if he can keep his head in it, keep God first, and keep putting work in, shoot, he can do it for several more years at that level.

“Man, it’s impressive to see him continue to play at such a high level,” Peterson added. “He’s such a big back. He does an amazing job of taking care of his body. To me, I know that’s what it takes. It’s taking care of your body and putting the work in. If you’ve got a great supporting cast around you on the field, at the running back position you can really do some incredible things.”

Derrick Henry Climbing All-Time Ravens Rush List

Henry is currently 10th on the all-time rushing list with 13,162 yards. Derrick Henry ranks number 4 in the Baltimore Ravens’ all-time rushing list. He has rushed for 3,660 yards since joining the Ravens in 2024.

In 2024, he rushed for 1,921 yards while averaging 5.9 yards per carry. In 2025, Henry rushed for 1,595 yards while averaging 5.2 yards per carry.

Declan Doyle made sure to feed Derrick Henry during this game and as you can see, he went off. It’s clear that good things happen when Derrick Henry gets the ball. The Ravens just need to stick to their running game which has won them so many games in the past.

If Sunday afternoon was any indication of what the season is going to be like, this season should be fun.