Ravens RB Derrick Henry Shares Health Update After OTAs Scare

The Baltimore Ravens have undergone quite a few changes this offseason, but one thing that isn’t changing is their offensive game plan. With Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry leading the way on offense, the Ravens are going to aim to reestablish themselves as the most dominant rushing attack in the league.

With Jackson laboring through injuries last year, Henry has to pick up the slack on the ground for much of the year. During OTAs on Tuesday, though, it was Henry, not Jackson, who suffered a brief injury scare that had Baltimore fans everywhere hoping for the best. After the session wrapped up, Henry took a second to quickly assuage the fears of the Ravens’ fanbase.

Derrick Henry Addresses Injury Scare at OTAs

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While Henry was still wildly productive for Baltimore in 2025, he struggled to hit the same heights he hit during his first season in town back in 2024 (325 CAR, 1,921 YDS, 16 TD, 19 REC, 193 YDS, 2 TD). Henry earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro Second Team honors that year, and he and Jackson quickly became one of the scariest duos in the league.

Again, Henry’s numbers last season are nothing to scoff at (307 CAR, 1,595 YDS, 16 TD, 15 REC, 150 YDS), but finding room to run was much more difficult to come by. Somehow, Henry did not earn Pro Bowl or All-Pro honors, despite the fact that he had to carry much of the load on offense with Jackson struggling to get going for much of the year.

Jackson is healthy heading into the new season, and while he is skipping OTAs, there’s reason to believe he and Henry can produce at the sort of level they were at in 2024. Those hopes were momentarily dashed when Henry went down and grabbed his knee during Baltimore’s OTAs on Tuesday, but he quickly popped back up and explained after the fact that he was simply looking to make the media’s day more entertaining.

“I laid on the ground a little bit. The ground felt like a bed for a little while,” Henry said, per Ryan Mink of the team’s official website. “And I saw you all looked hot and bored, so I was like, ‘I’ve got to give them something to tweet and write.'”

Ravens Need Another Big Year from Derrick Henry in 2026

While Henry is all good in the injury department for the time being, his brief scare shined a light on the running back position for Baltimore. With Keaton Mitchell no longer in town, the Ravens don’t have a true backup for Henry right now. Justice Hill and Rasheen Ali are both on the depth chart, but they both do most of their damage in the passing game rather than on the ground.

The front office could look to add more of a pure running back as a backup option for Henry should something happen to him, but in a perfect world, he will be able to suit up for all 17 games once again in 2026. As this incident proved, injuries can pop up at any given moment, but for the time being, Henry appears to have escaped this situation unscathed.