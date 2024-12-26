Ravens Derrick Henry Ends Lamar Jackson MVP Debate vs. Texans

Handing Lamar Jackson a third NFL MVP award seems like a foregone conclusion for many, and the Baltimore Ravens quarterback has the support of teammate Derrick Henry.

That’s despite the powerhouse running back continuing to add to his own legitimate claim for the league-wide award with a dominant performance against the Houston Texans on Christmas Day. Henry rushed for 147 yards to underpin a 31-2 victory at NRG Stadium.

Yet, as has often been the case this season, Henry found himself upstaged by Jackson. The latter threw a pair of touchdown passes and surpassed Michael Vick as the most-prolific running quarterback in NFL history.

Henry was asked about fans chanting “MVP” to Jackson during a road game. The two-time NFL rushing champion responded, “He deserves it. He’s been doing this for a long time, and it’s only right for him to get a third one. The stats prove it,” per Ravens Vault co-host Sarah Ellison.

That’s a magnanimous statement. Especially considering Jackson is playing the best football of his career largely because he’s sharing the backfield with Henry.

Debate will rage about who is more valuable, but Henry is still deferring to Jackson.

Lamar Jackson Looks Unstoppable in MVP Race

It’s going to be difficult for anybody to surpass Jackson as a worthier candidate to be named MVP. No. 8 isn’t just setting records for his enduring ability to gash defenses on the ground. Jackson’s also added nuance as a passer with every game.

His 10 completions from 15 attempts against the Texans moved Jackson into second all-time in league history for highest passer rating in a single season, according to The 33rd Team.

Highest passer rating in a single season, NFL history: 1. Aaron Rodgers, 2011 – 122.5

2. LAMAR JACKSON, 2024 – 121.6

3. Aaron Rodgers, 2020 – 121.5 https://t.co/M7j7HvFgr4 pic.twitter.com/j20c6h7Zg5 — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) December 26, 2024

Baltimore’s QB1 completed over 60 percent of his passes in a game for the 16th time this season. As if that wasn’t enough, Jackson is also averaging a career-high 8.9 yards per attempt.

He’s progressed in every meaningful areas as a passer. Generating improved accuracy, greater efficiency, increased yards per attempt and more points.

Add 852 yards as a runner, a tally buoyed by scampering 48 yards for a touchdown in Houston, and few would argue Jackson is the most valuable player in football.

If there are still any dissenters, they could do worse than endorse Henry. His prolonged brilliance has lifted Jackson and the Ravens entire offense to new heights.

Derrick Henry’s Impact Can’t Be Understated

An easy way to gauge Henry’s impact is to consider the recent, rough three-game stretch that culminated with working over the Texans. The Ravens were warned about overusing Henry during a demanding 10-day schedule, but offensive coordinator Todd Monken didn’t heed the warning.

Instead, Monken gave Henry 65 carries during the three games, including 51 in the last two against AFC contenders the Pittsburgh Steelers and Texans. Henry responded by hammering the Steelers for 162 yards, before averaging 5.4 yards per carry in Houston.

The veteran has stood up strong and done most of his damage via inside runs. A theme Henry continued by going “between the tackles on a season-high 81.5% of his carries, gaining 140 of his 147 rush yards,” according to Next Gen Stats.

Henry’s ability to stay this productive where the running is toughest is why seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady has a bold prediction about how long the 30-year-old will last.

It’s also why Henry is arguably just as valuable as Jackson. He’s given defenses another elite big-play specialist to try and contain.

Choosing who to focus on is a nightmare dilemma for defensive coordinators. Choosing who is MVP is a toss up.