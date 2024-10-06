Derrick Henry Makes Lamar Jackson Prediction After Ravens Beat Bengals

The race to be named NFL MVP for the 2024 season might already be over, according to Derrick Henry, who believes his quarterback Lamar Jackson is playing well enough to scoop the award for a third time with the Baltimore Ravens.

Henry spoke after he and Jackson, the reigning league MVP, helped the Ravens beat the Cincinnati Bengals 41-38 in Week 5. Jackson threw four touchdowns and made a number of improbable big plays during the overtime instant classic at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, October 6.

His performance prompted Henry to tell reporters “That was like third MVP-level for him. … Best player in the league. He’s a GOAT for a reason,” per Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink.

Ironically, as good as Jackson was, it was Henry who made the decisive play. A 51-yard run by the two-time NFL rushing champion positioned Justin Tucker to settle things from 24 yards, after the under-fire kicker had ensured overtime by converting from 56 yards in regulation.

The Ravens signed Henry to be a difference-maker and he’s delivering, but Jackson earned the lion’s share of the praise. He deserves it after overcoming a faltering Baltimore defense dissected by Bengals QB Joe Burrow.

Lamar Jackson Gets the Plaudits From Ravens

Henry wasn’t the only member of the Ravens’ offense blown away by how Jackson shredded the Bengals. Wide receiver Zay Flowers also added his voice to the praise.

Flowers simply said, “that boy different.” when asked about Jackson’s performance. “Man different. He do everything.”

Jackson wasn’t afraid to be unorthodox in Cincinnati. He took the unconventional route to make several pivotal plays.

None more so than a six-yard scoring strike to tight end Isaiah Likely in the fourth quarter. The connection happened despite Jackson losing the snap, regaining the ball and having to evade pressure.

As Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports put it, “Lamar is a video game.”

The notion of Jackson playing his own game at his own unique speed, in his own unique way, was echoed by Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. He spoke in glowing terms about the “unparalleled” way Jackson does his work, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

Harbaugh also credited No. 8 for making “so many unsung plays where he saved us lost-yardage situations.”

Saving his team in so many ways is why Jackson is already firmly among the franchise’s greatest players. The difference this season is Jackson’s no longer a one-man band.

He has another credible magic act for support.

Derrick Henry Was the Closer vs. Bengals

Jackson almost had the highlight reel to himself this week, but Henry was determined not to be forgotten. He made sure people noticed by breaking off tackle for 50-plus to all-but end Bengals hopes of an upset.

It was telling that for all Jackson’s brilliance, Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Todd Monken put the ball in Henry’s hands when it mattered most. The 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year has become the closer for the Ravens, the consistent thumper who breaks the will of opponents.

That’s what Henry did during wins over the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills. Now the Bengals have been added to his list of victims.

Ultimately, the Ravens don’t need to care who the main man is, Jackson or Henry. Having both playing at an elite level gives this team its best chance to win a Super Bowl, a prize more important than any individual awards.