Ravens Star Predicted to Thrive in 2026 Despite His Age

The Baltimore Ravens have a lot to prove in 2026. One Ravens players is predicted to have a great season yet again in his legendary career.

His name is Derrick Henry.

According to an ESPN article, ‘don’t be surprised’ if the big Running Back keeps producing at his big age.

“The Baltimore Ravens star rushes for 1,350 yards and 12 touchdowns, thriving yet again despite already turning 30 years old (two years ago). Few view him as an RB1 on draft day, but those who secure him after Round 2 sure love it. Again. Rinse and repeat.” Eric Karabell wrote in the ESPN article.

Derrick Henry Is Climbing All-Time Ravens Rush List

After just two seasons in Baltimore, Derrick Henry is already climbing up the Ravens’ franchise rushing list.

Derrick Henry ranks number 4 in the Baltimore Ravens’ all-time rushing list. He has rushed for 3,516 yards since joining the Ravens in 2024.

In 2024, he rushed for 1,921 yards while averaging 5.9 yards per carry. In 2025, Henry rushed for 1,595 yards while averaging 5.2 yards per carry. While Henry has been a great asset to the Ravens, there have been times when Baltimore did not use the star running back on some occasions.

Derrick Henry’s numbers went down a little bit in 2025, but not because of Henry’s ability. The Baltimore Ravens did not feed the star the ball as much as they did in 2024.

Many criticized the Baltimore Ravens’ coaching staff for not giving the ball to Derrick Henry. Though former coaches Todd Monken and John Harbaugh gave Henry the ball less in 2025, Henry was still dominant when he did touch the ball.

Many believed John Harbaugh was on the hot seat due to an atrocious performance against the New England Patriots during the 2025 season.

Derrick Henry had 18 carries for 128 yards while averaging 7 yards per carry during the game. Henry did not touch the ball or the field for the majority of the fourth quarter. After this coaching blunder, one could argue this coaching decision to not have Henry on the field put John Harbaugh on the free agent coaching market.

Derrick Henry Needs More Touches in 2026

Why does it matter that Henry gets more touches? After all, the team has Lamar Jackson at quarterback….

Pump the brakes…

Derrick Henry was brought in to take pressure off of Lamar Jackson. Jackson has been the sole reason the Ravens have been relevant since the 2018 season after he took over as the starter. Some say he saved Harbaugh’s job for 7 years. It’ll be good to take pressure off of him for once.

Nonetheless, Henry will likely get more touches in 2026 due to the hire of Declan Doyle. Doyle was the offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears in 2025.

The Chicago Bears rushed for 4,190 total rushing yards and ranked 3rd in the NFL in rushing last year. If Doyle could contribute to a team that was third in rushing last year, imagine what he will do with Derrick Henry in the backfield in 2026.

With Doyle calling plays, many will wonder how he will use Derrick Henry effectively as the Ravens will have championship aspirations yet again in 2026. But can they deliver?