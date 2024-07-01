Ravens’ Rookie Sends Message to Bengals: ‘I Got a Bone to Pick With Cincy’

The NFL draft process is an interesting experience for rookies because as they meet with teams, they can either get no feedback or be told that if they are available at a certain pick they will be selected. For rookie WR Devontez Walker, he thought he may be joining the AFC north but not as a member of the reigning division champion Baltimore Ravens.

Walker joined “The Lounge Podcast” with Ryan Mink and Garret Downing to talk about life pre and post draft and dropped a nugget that he thought he was getting drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals.

The rookie later said, “I got a bone to pick with Cincy I will say that,” the receiver said while smiling.

New Ravens WR Devontez Walker has it out for the Bengals 👀: “I got a bone to pick with Cincy…That’s where I thought I was going but they took another receiver at that spot… Cincinnati, that game is gonna get rough that game.” Via 'The Lounge' Podcast pic.twitter.com/MRqlPW0lM5 — Bengalscentre (@benga1scentre) June 29, 2024

Walker spoke about the teams in the draft process that he met with multiple times and the Bengals were one of the teams mentioned. He said, “Like I said that’s where I thought I was going.”

The Ravens selected Walker in the fourth-round of the 2023 at pick 113 (the Bengals were slotted to pick at 115), while the Bengals seemingly passed on the North Carolina wideout twice in the third-round at picks 80 and 97.

“They took another receiver at that spot,” Walker told Mink and Downing. The receiver taken was Jermaine Burton out of Alabama at pick 80, clearly Walker thought that is where his draft experience was going to end up.

“Cincinnati, that game is gonna get rough,” Walker finished saying. The Ravens and Bengals face off Week 5, October 6 for the first of their two meetings.

Ravens Hoping WR Devontez Walker Is Their Big Play Threat

The Ravens may have gotten a steal in the fourth-round as Walker has the talent to shine in the Ravens’ offense.

ESPN writer Jamison Hensley covered the pick for Baltimore and wrote, “The Ravens are hoping they found their vertical threat… Walker had nine receptions on passes thrown at least 20 yards, which was the most in the ACC since he made his season debut on Oct. 14.”

The Ravens needed to improve in this area because even though QB Lamar Jackson won his second MVP, and threw for a career high in passing yards, they lacked in the deep-threat category.

Malik Cunningham is listed as a QB on #Ravens’ roster but continues to get reps w/ WRs. Also a look at Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman & rookie Devontez Walker among others #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/apv5wTIIyZ — Brian Wacker (@brianwacker1) May 22, 2024

“Baltimore wide receivers had 16 receptions on passes of 20 yards, which ranked 24th in the NFL,” Hensley explained. Walker is a burner at the position with a 4.36 40-yard dash time, he should be able to run right past the corners and give Jackson a threat downfield.

The rookie will have plenty to work on as ESPN’s Steve Muench wrote, “Walker has dropped some passes on tape, is not a polished route runner and is lean.”

Walker was ranked as the 17th best receiver in this deep class, but if he can add to his frame, he has the chance to be a gamechanger for the Baltimore offense.

Ravens’ Offense Could Be One of the Most Versatile in the League

The Ravens’ 2024 offense will be one the more interesting groups to watch in the NFL as they are loaded with talent across all the position groups.

The emphasis will likely be on the run game with the addition of the All-Pro RB Derrick Henry this offseason, but the presence of Henry should force defenses to stack the box and open the lanes on the outside.

The Ravens lost veteran WR Odell Beckham to the Miami Dolphins, but they are hopeful that Walker will eventually be able provide that deep threat. Coupled with Zay Flowers entering his sophomore season and a potentially motivated Rashod Bateman the WR group has the potential to explode.

Defenses will also need to account for TE’s Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely depending on the packages offensive coordinator Todd Monken rolls out. It is a plethora of weapons that will keep defenses up at night.