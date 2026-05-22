Ravens Wide Receiver Aiming to Show out During the 2026 Season

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2025 season. One particular wide receiver is looking to continue his impressive capabilities.

Devontez Walker seems to be a big play waiting to happen and he is ready to prove why he can step in to a bigger role. Walker believes he can possibly be a solid number 3 wideout.

“You got the one and two, they’re kind of going to get the most targets,” Walker said in a Baltimore Ravens article. “The No. 3 has to be the one making every play that they get. That’s how I look at that role. I’m looking forward to being pushed into that role a little bit.”

Devontez Walker’s Big Play Ability

“Walker’s 38-yard touchdown in the finale in Pittsburgh was another taste of his playmaking ability in a season in which he didn’t get many chances but made the most of them,” Ryan Mink wrote in the Baltimore Ravens article. “Walker had just eight targets last year. He caught six, scored three touchdowns, and averaged 22.7 yards per grab.”

With Walker looking to step into the Wide Receiver 3 role, his numbers should skyrocket during the 2026 season. He has clearly shown the capabilities of being a solid wideout and it looks like he will get his chance of seeing the field more.

“It’s just building off that momentum and showing everyone I can go up against those guys as well, facing those No. 1 corners and No. 2 corners, and show that I belong out there on the field every single play,” Walker said in the article.

Walker, along with the potential of Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers, could help Baltimore’s pass game especially in a new system. With Declan Doyle as the offensive coordinator and the departure of tight end Isaiah Likely, Walker should be on the field more.

The fight for playing time won’t be easy now that the team has added Ja’Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt. Sarratt is known for his great hands and contested catches. Likewise, Lane is another big-body wide receiver known for his contested catches.

Zay Flowers Has Faith in Devontez Walker

“Oh, Tez is ready. Tez is going to step up this year,” Zay Flowers said in another Baltimore Ravens article. “He’s attacking everything,” Flowers said. “He knows there’s a fire under him. We have to go now. You’re up.”

Walker has been picking up a lot of steam from various sources. We’re not blind. We know Devontez Walker displays big play ability, but can Baltimore maximize his potential?

“Walker has needed patience over his first two seasons, but the wait may be over.” Mink wrote.

“His first three NFL catches all went for touchdowns, including two in Week 2 versus the Cleveland Browns last year. But after that game, Walker only saw four targets over the next nine games. He ended on a high note, however, catching a 38-yard touchdown in Pittsburgh in the regular-season finale.”

Walker will have plenty to prove with training camp begins. However, he will not be the only player with something to prove…