Does the Offseason Departure of a Ravens Veteran WR Benefit Zay Flowers?

The Baltimore Ravens passing offense has jumped into the conversation of elite units in the NFL after Lamar Jackson topped 4,000 yards through the air for the first time in his career. One big reason why this aerial attack has blossomed has been the emergence of WR Zay Flowers.

After posting the first 1,000 yard season of his career, one analyst believes a veteran departure this offseason could help Flowers be even better in 2025.

Will the Departure of Nelson Agholor Benefit Zay Flowers in 2025?

When the Ravens initially parted ways with Nelson Agholor, most NFL fans didn’t give it a second thought.

After PFF NFL Analyst Nathan Jahnke took a closer look at the move, he came away thinking this could help Zay Flowers slide into a more ideal role in 2025.

Jahnke wrote, “The Ravens moved on from Agholor, who had 102 routes from the slot in 11 personnel last season compared to Flowers’ 87. The Ravens added DeAndre Hopkins in free agency. He’s traditionally been an X receiver, as has Bateman, but the Ravens might still put them both on the field in 11 personnel, in which case Flowers is the clear slot player. There is also a chance Tylan Wallace will take on a larger role, and Wallace has at least some experience in the slot. Baltimore also spent a sixth-round draft pick on LaJohntay Wester, who also has experience in the slot. There is also a chance that Baltimore shifts even further into using more 12 personnel.”

Flowers led the entire league with 496 receiving yards — which included four 100-yard performances and two scores during a five-week stretch in the middle of the season.

This pace didn’t sustain, but it certainly proved Flowers is capable of putting up top-tier production when put into pass-heavy game scripts and is utilized appropriately.

How Much Will Target Competition and a Potent Ravens Rushing Attack Cap Zay Flowers Impact in 2025?

Here lies the problem with a Zay Flowers breakout year in 2025. This offense is absolutely loaded with talent.

Jahnke added, “The problem is that the Ravens added Derrick Henry, leading the team to be more run-heavy. The Ravens also dominated too many games, so Flowers’ snap rate lowered dramatically. There were only three games that Flowers dipped below 75% in 2023, all 30-plus-point blowouts. In 2024, there were seven games where his snap rate fell below 75%, with an 18.6 average margin of victory in those games.”

Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson are going to rush for a boatload of touchdowns when the Ravens get in the red zone. When the Ravens don’t run it in, Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, and Rashod Bateman all have bigger frames that are ideally suited for the contested catch situations red zone passing naturally creates.

Jahnke concluded, “Rashod Bateman was the Ravens‘ X receiver, while Flowers was the Z and Nelson Agholor was manning the slot for the last two seasons. Flowers’ slot snap rate jumped up from 34.8% to 41.7%. Baltimore moved away from using a ton of 11 personnel last season and instead focused more on 12 personnel with Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, including some third-and-long situations. Flowers had 12 of his receptions for 237 yards on just 64 routes when lining up in the slot out of 12 personnel, which was nearly 100 more yards than any other wide receiver out of the slot in 12 personnel. Flowers has 2.10 yards per route run out of the slot compared to 1.85 when lined up out wide.”

Flowers has blossomed into a true go-to WR in the league and threatens opposing defenses on all three levels of the field.

Flowers may never lead the league in receiving, but he will need to continue to play at a high level if the Ravens ever intend to get to the Super Bowl with this group.