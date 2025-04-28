Ravens Congratulated for Drafting ‘Elite Athlete’ Ready to Start

Of the 11 picks they made in the 2025 NFL draft, the Baltimore Ravens may not have found an instant starter until Round 4, when they chose an “elite athlete” who possesses “starting ability.”

Those are qualities belonging to former Cal linebacker Teddye Buchanan. He’s rated by Shrine Bowl director Eric Galko as “an elite athlete at LB with plug-and-play starting ability! After a standout career at UC Davis and 1st Team All-ACC season at Cal, he emerged as a top LB prospect. He showcased elite range in coverage at @ShrineBowl, and posted a 9.77 RAS score, good for top-10 among LBs in the class. Great value here at pick Ravens!”

That’s far from faint praise for a late-round pick who has a good chance to start as a rookie. Buchanan can work his way into the lineup at a spot where the Ravens are still waiting on 2023 third-rounder Trenton Simpson to adequately replace Patrick Queen.

Ravens Got Draft Steal With Highly-Productive Potential Starter

Playing inside linebacker in the Ravens’ defense puts a capable athlete in position to be active and post some impressive statistics. That’s just what Buchanan did during his final year of collegiate football, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, who noted the 22-year-old “had 114 tackles last year, 12 tackles for loss, five sacks, two interceptions. He played four seasons at UC Davis before transferring to Cal.”

Those numbers are ample proof of Buchanan’s ability to be a playmaker in all three phases of a defense. The Ravens will also like the 6-foot-2, 235-pounder’s willingness to engage in the most physical aspects of the game, including meeting and shedding offensive linemen.

A great example was highlighted by Ted Nguyen of The Athletic, who thinks “They’ll love him in Baltimore. Got a good guy to learn from in Roquan Smith.”

Buchanan taking on a puller. They'll love him in Baltimore. Got a good guy to learn from in Roquan Smith. https://t.co/48DTh1ljab pic.twitter.com/zHoqLQLZJ1 — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) April 26, 2025

The reference to All-Pro Smith is telling. He’s the on-field signal-caller for Baltimore’s defense, but Smith needs a capable partner.

Buchanan can fill the void or at least provide tougher competition for Simpson and help motivate him to finally make the grade.

Ravens Were Determined to Draft ILB Help

Waiting for Buchanan to fall their way was just reward for a strategy the Ravens were following before the draft. They appeared determined to find inside linebacker help next to Smith.

Boosting depth was likely the motivation, but the Ravens also need for Simpson to meet expectations. Head coach John Harbaugh expects a “jump” in Simpson’s play during the former Clemson star’s third season in the pros.

Simpson has greater incentive to make that jump now Buchanan is on board. Fortunately, Simpson has breakout potential thanks to his range and quickness in space.

The problem has been unleashing those traits within the structure of the Ravens’ schemes. Not matching the mental side of the game with what he can do physically has led to key breakdowns on the field.

Like when Simpson didn’t properly signal an adjustment before the snap and then got lost in traffic when matched up against the Washington Commanders in Week 6. These failings led to a big play for running back Austin Ekeler, highlighted by Nate Tice of Yahoo! Sports.

There’s still room for Simpson to improve, and he can’t waste time getting better if Buchanan lives up to his billing as an “elite” prospect the Ravens were lucky to get on Day 3.